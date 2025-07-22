Iran Confirms to Fox News That 'We Cannot Give Up' Nuclear Program: 'National Pride'

Iran has no plans to abandon its nuclear enrichment program, despite recent military strikes and international pressure.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made the declaration during an exclusive interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier on Monday’s “Special Report.”

“We cannot give up enrichment because it is an achievement of our own scientists,” Araghchi said.

“And now, more than that, it is a question of national pride,” he added. “Our enrichment is so dear to us.”

U.S. officials have repeatedly stated that preventing Iran from enriching uranium is crucial to blocking Tehran’s path to a nuclear weapon.

But Araghchi appeared to confirm that his country is determined, regardless of sanctions or international pressure.

“Our facilities have been damaged — seriously damaged,” he said.

“The extent of which is now under evaluation by our atomic energy organization,” Araghchi noted.

“But as far as I know, they are seriously damaged,” he repeated, adding that enrichment has ceased “for the time being.”

Araghchi declined to say whether any enriched uranium survived the strikes.

The U.S. and Israel launched joint strikes on Iranian nuclear sites last month to cripple the regime’s enrichment capacity.

Israel had been carrying out strikes for several days before the U.S. joined with B-2 bombers.

U.S. forces, at the direction of President Donald Trump, dropped more than a dozen 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs on facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

Despite the damage, Araghchi said Iran will not abandon its pursuit. Iran has claimed that it is not building a nuclear weapon.

However, experts had warned before the strikes that Tehran could have produced a nuclear warhead within days or weeks.

After the bombings, much of the legacy media claimed the damage to the sites was minimal.

Trump, who watched Baier’s interview with Araghchi on Monday, quoted Araghchi as saying the sites were severely “damaged.”

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 07.21.25 08:01 PM EST Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, on the Iran Nuclear Sites: “Damages are very severe, they are destroyed.” Of course they are, just like I said, and we will do it again, if necessary! As interviewed by Bret Baier. Fake… — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@DailyTruthPosts) July 22, 2025

Trump commented, “Of course they are, just like I said, and we will do it again, if necessary!”

