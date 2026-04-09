Iran Conflict Reveals the Left Opposes War, Rejects Peace, and Lives Only to Oppose Trump

The loudest voices on the left clutched their pearls when the first strikes in Iran began in February, warning of catastrophe and insisting that escalation would be reckless, immoral, and entirely unnecessary.

They have not stopped since, but what has changed is not their volume of feigned panic. It is the standard for what these people will accept.

When Iran signaled Tuesday that it was willing to begin talks toward a two-week ceasefire, President Donald Trump stepped back from further escalation, choosing restraint over the kind of destruction he had previously threatened in blunt terms on Truth Social.

WARNING: The following post contains language that some may find offensive.

Trump on Truth: “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.” pic.twitter.com/xBmgt5gEd0 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 5, 2026

That decision should have satisfied those who claimed to oppose war, especially after Trump’s earlier warning that “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day,” a statement that made clear just how far the conflict could go.

Instead, the reaction from many of the same critics was immediate and revealing, as the “TACO” label, short for “Trump Always Chickens Out,” spread across X with a mix of mockery and palpable frustration.

The same people who had spent days warning that Trump might drag the United States into a broader conflict were now ridiculing him for not doing exactly that.

CNN right before we hit Iran's nuclear facilities last year: There is no need for this. Iran isn't close to having a nuclear weapon. CNN immediately after last year's strike: The mission failed, Iran is closer than ever to having a nuclear weapon. CNN right before we hit Iran… pic.twitter.com/ndc7LUGocv — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 8, 2026

The Mother of all TACOs. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) April 7, 2026

When Trump doesn't nuke Iran tonight, all the people screaming he's about to commit genocide will seamlessly shift to posting "Taco Tuesday" memes and claiming he chickened out. It's all a game to these people. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 7, 2026

SO PREDICTABLE: Erin Burnett proclaims TACO after Trump announces a ceasefire with Iran pic.twitter.com/jnykqC9j7x — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) April 8, 2026

Not surprisingly, Jimmy Kimmel calls the Iran ceasefire "The Taco Tuesday of all Taco Tuesdays." JIMMY KIMMEL: So all day today, everyone, most notably the people of Iran, were wondering if their civilization was going to die tonight. Well, good news, it didn't. It was the Taco… pic.twitter.com/2XOULNsaAj — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) April 8, 2026

🚨Sen. John Fetterman (D) just blasted his own party’s desperate push for the 25th Amendment against President Trump. “Let’s go for the 25th Amendment, and then we have a ceasefire, then it’s like, TACO?! You can’t have it both ways!” Fetterman also reminded everyone we used to… pic.twitter.com/fWzhZYWe3U — Don Keith (@RealDonKeith) April 9, 2026

The contradictions were not isolated ones. Routinely, if Trump escalates, he is dangerous. If he de-escalates, he is weak. When he threatens to use force, he is reckless.

Finally, when he does not use that force, he is incompetent, which leaves no scenario in which he can win.

At this point, the issue is no longer about war crimes or the sovereignty of Iran, but about opposition itself.

The pattern shows up elsewhere as well, including in the same circles that once pushed aggressively for energy policies centered on electric vehicles, but now shift their tone depending on whether rising fuel costs can be used as a political weapon.

The left didn’t care about gas prices when President Joe Biden intentionally drove them through the roof. Now, higher prices at the pump are a tragedy for the working family.

Consistency from Trump’s loudest opponents is not even an objective, and it hasn’t been for years.

What matters is whether any development can be used to damage the president, even if doing so requires abandoning positions his critics claimed to hold just days earlier.

Because if the war is unacceptable and peace is also unacceptable, then the only remaining constant is the desire to oppose him and celebrate any chaos they can sow in the process.

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