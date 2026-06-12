Iran Contradicts Trump's Claim About Deal Status

Little light was shed Friday on the twilight zone between peace and war in which the United States and Iran have spent recent weeks.

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that airstrikes to be unleashed on Iran were called off because a peace deal was all but done. Iranian officials then confirmed a deal was on the table but would not say whether it was heading for the trash bin with the dozens of other peace deals proposed since the ceasefire between the two countries was declared on April 6.

The most recent turn of the diplomatic merry-go-round began Thursday when Trump said that “discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved.”

However, according to Axios, Iran’s Fars news agency — essentially the propaganda arm of the IRGC — said no final agreement had been reached, but there was a “possibility” Iran might agree to the latest revision of the deal.

Fars said an “informed source close to Iran’s negotiation team” said “no text for a preliminary memorandum of understanding with the United States has been approved.”

However, a later report that put Iran in the driver’s seat of negotiations said Iran’s leaders might “reconsider and review the agreement once again.”

Iranian Foreign Ministry representative Esmail Baghaei claimed “the Americans kept changing their positions.”

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“Iran has demonstrated that it does not compromise on what it has defined as its red lines,” he said. “Iran has not yet reached a final decision regarding an agreement.”

Iran’s state news agency said whatever the deal says, it won’t release its grip on the Strait of Hormuz, according to CBS News.

“Iran makes no commitment in this text to cede the management of the strait or the restoration of conditions that existed prior to the American and Israeli military aggression,” the official IRNA news agency said.

The report suggested a 60-day period to iron out the future of Iran’s nuclear program, the fate of which has consumed most of the past 60 days, would be part of the agreement.

Conceptually, Iran would agree to stop enriching uranium for 15 to 20 years and dismantle nuclear sites while being paid off for doing do.

I hope we have in fact reached a diplomatic solution to end the Iranian conflict that will meet President Trump’s red lines and be fundamentally different from the JCPOA. As in the past, any agreement reached with Iran related to their nuclear program will be presented to… — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 11, 2026

A report from Axios confirmed that a fuzzy concept would be agreed upon now, with details to potentially come in 60 days.

Four Air Force C-17 planes went to Europe Thursday in what Axios said could be preparations for a signing ceremony in Geneva, Switzerland, that would be attended by Vice President JD Vance.

A source Axios said was diplomat it did not name said the initial agreement “goes into details on all the nuclear issues” and “satisfies all U.S. requirements.”

The agreement also calls for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, the end of the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports.

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