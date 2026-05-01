Iran Crisis: Why Christians Must Think Biblically, Not Just Politically

U.S.–Iran ceasefire talks have collapsed, tensions around the Strait of Hormuz continue to rise, and the threat of broader conflict looms. Oil prices fluctuate, military options are being weighed, and Israel remains on high alert.

While these developments dominate headlines, they point to a deeper reality many are missing.

This isn’t new.

In 2025 we all recall the U.S. airstrikes that targeted key Iranian nuclear facilities — Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan — marking a pivotal moment in modern geopolitics.

Like many Americans, I felt both relief and concern — relief that a dangerous regime’s nuclear ambitions were disrupted, and still a deep concern over what might come next.

Iran’s hostility toward both Israel and the United States is not hidden. Its leadership has long labeled America the “Great Satan” and Israel the “Little Satan,” fueling a worldview rooted in ideological and religious opposition.

Military action may slow capabilities, but it does not eliminate their deep Islamic convictions that call for global domination.

And that’s the point.

The real conflict is not merely political or territorial — it is spiritual.

We often reduce global tensions to economics, diplomacy, or military strength. However, Scripture paints a broader picture.

The Bible makes clear that history is moving toward a culmination marked by increasing instability, particularly surrounding Israel and its allies.

Prophetic passages like Ezekiel 38:1–6 describe a future coalition of nations rising against God’s people — not by chance, but according to a larger, unfolding plan. Many scholars connect these ancient names to modern regions, commonly identifying nations such as Russia, Turkey, Iran (ancient Persia), and parts of North and East Africa.

More than one-third of the Bible is prophetic. Hundreds of prophecies have already been fulfilled with remarkable precision in Christ’s first coming. The remaining prophecies — many tied to global conflict and Israel’s future –are yet to be fulfilled.

What we are witnessing today may very well be what many scholars call “stage setting.” Allies are forming. Tensions are increasing. The pieces are moving into place.

That doesn’t mean panic — it means perspective.

Peace treaties may come and go. Temporary resolutions may ease tensions. But lasting peace will never be achieved through human effort alone. Scripture is clear: There will be wars and rumors of wars. Yet for the Christian, that is not the end of the story.

King Jesus will one day bring ultimate peace on earth, as it is in heaven. Until then, we must recognize that the conflict we see isn’t simply political; it is spiritual.

And, if we want to understand the times we are living in and the future that awaits, we must do more than read the headlines; we must open our Bibles.

If you want to explore what the Bible says about Israel, Iran, and America’s future, you can pre-order my latest book, “Think Biblical About the Geopolitical: Israel, Iran, and America’s Future.”

Check out my Podcast and Website at www.RealLifeMinistry.us

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Ryan Rice More Biographical Information Recent Posts Contact Ryan Rice is the founding and lead pastor of North Valley Church in Phoenix. A graduate of Dallas Theological Seminary, he teaches the truth of the Bible for today—and tomorrow.



He is also the founder of Real Life Ministry, a ministry dedicated to helping Christians across the United States live free and live strong. Ryan is the author of Blessed Hope and a sought-after speaker who regularly teaches on faith, family, freedom, and biblical prophecy.



Ryan and his wife, Leslie, have been married for more than twenty years. Together, they have built a life centered on faith, family, friends, and fun. Iran Crisis: Why Christians Must Think Biblically, Not Just Politically See more...