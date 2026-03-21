Iran Executes 19-Year-Old National Wrestler It Accused Of Helping Israel

The Islamic Republic of Iran hanged three men it accused of murder and “waging war against God,” including a 19-year-old member of the country’s national wrestling team, it announced Thursday.

Protests erupted in December 2025, growing to millions in the streets before the demonstrations were stopped by the regime in February. A reported 30,000 or more of the protesters were killed by Iranian security forces.

Thousands more were arrested en masse in January and February, including the three who were executed this week: Mehdi Ghasemi, Saeed Davoudi, and Saleh Mohammadi, a member of Iran’s national wrestling team.

Reuters reports the regime accused the men of murdering two police officers using knives and swords during the protests, a claim made repeatedly about protesters by Iranian officials.

The regime accused the men of murdering two police officers using knives and swords during the protests, Reuters reports, a claim made repeatedly about protesters by Iranian officials.

They were also convicted of “Moharebeh,” or “”waging war against God,” for allegedly carrying out acts favorable to or on behalf of Israel and the United States

The State Department appealed to Iran to stop the bloodshed in a statement posted on X shortly after Mohammadi’s arrest. “The Islamic Republic of Iran regime is massacring youth and destroying Iran’s future,” it said.

“We call on the Iranian regime to halt the execution of Saleh Mohammadi and all individuals sentenced to death for seeking to exercise their fundamental rights.”

President Donald Trump threatened military action against the Islamic republic in a January Truth Social post, stating that the U.S. was “locked and loaded and ready to go” if the country “violently kills peaceful protesters.”

The president said in another post weeks later that scheduled hangings were “cancelled by the leadership of Iran,” although Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi denied the regime would execute arrested protesters.

The Islamic republic is known for its execution of anti-government protesters, accusing them of “waging war against God” — a crime which carries the death penalty.

The Trump administration has heavily criticized the regime’s use of force against dissidents, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio who wrote in a January X post, “The United States supports the brave people of Iran.”

The State Department also revoked travel privileges for senior regime officials prior to the outbreak of the Iran war, citing “the Iranian regime’s brutal oppression.”

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