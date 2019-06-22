SECTIONS
Iran Executes Ex-Defense Ministry Employee on Charges of Spying for US: Report

By Steven Beyer
Published June 22, 2019 at 10:46am
Iran has executed a former employee of its defense ministry after charges of spying for the United States were brought against him, according to Reuters.

The news agency reported that Jalal Hajizavar worked as a contract employee for the aerospace organization of the defense ministry but had left his post nine years ago.

He was eventually convicted of spying for the C.I.A. by a military court after documents and espionage equipment were found in his home. As a result, the report said he was recently executed west of Tehran at the Rajai Shahr prison in Karaj.

The report did not reveal additional information.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump tweeted on Friday that he has released new “biting” sanctions on Iran.

In a series of tweets, the president wrote, “Iran can NEVER have Nuclear Weapons, not against the USA, and not against the WORLD!”

The tweets came in response after Trump called off a military strike against Iran.

Do you think the U.S. should have conducted a military strike against Iran?

Trump said “we were cocked & loaded to retaliate” but decided to pull back after receiving word about the number of casualties that would ensue after the attack.

On Thursday, the U.S. claimed that Iran had shot down an unmanned military drone over international waters in the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran maintained it was downed over Iranian airspace.

Instead of a military attack, the Pentagon “secretly struck” back with a cyber attack against Iran, Yahoo! News reports.

The Pentagon did not offer any details of the reported attack. Spokeswoman Heather Babb told Yahoo! News, “As a matter of policy and for operational security, we do not discuss cyberspace operations, intelligence or planning.”

Additionally, there were other reports on Friday that Trump warned Iran ahead of time that an attack was coming.

Spokeswoman for the State Department Morgan Ortagus quickly dispelled the rumors, calling them “false” and “pure Iranian propaganda.”

Iran “needs to meet our diplomacy with diplomacy,” Ortagus said.

