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Iran Faces Complete Economic Devastation as Shadow Tanker Oil Reserves Hit Empty

 By Jack Davis  October 22, 2026 at 6:56am
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Despite a full tank of bellicose rhetoric, Iran is running on empty due to the U.S. blockade.

As noted by The Wall Street Journal, for most of the time during the war that began in February, Iran has used oil stored in a shadow fleet of tankers parked in Asian waters to maintain sales to Chinese buyers.

But as the oil was sold off without being replaced, the tankers emptied, and the billions in Chinese cash Iran needs to prop up its economy are no longer flowing.

“There’s no more oil to discharge to China anymore,” Homayoun Falakshahi, head of crude-oil analysis at Kpler, told The Wall Street Journal.

Iran’s shadow fleet oil reserve peaked at nearly 90 million barrels, but plummeted to less than 1 million barrels by Oct. 5, and is now hovering near nothing, according to Kpler.

U.S. Central Command estimated on Saturday that the blockade has cost Iran about $25 billion.

American military actions have “imposed devastating costs on Iran’s security apparatus,” Adm. Brad Cooper, head of U.S. Central Command, said.


Although Iran has tried to use surface transportation to get some oil out of the country — and still receives revenue from past sales to China — the outlook is not good.

Falakshahi said between 30 percent and 40 percent of Iran’s revenue comes from oil sales. As inflation soars, the Iranian economy is reeling.

Fortune, for example, put the Iranian inflation rate at near 90 percent.

Should the U.S. continue its blockade against Iran?

The outlet also reported that soldiers and government workers are not getting paid, which has sparked protests.

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Shay Khatiri, a senior fellow at the Yorktown Institute, noted that there has been an uptick in domestic incidents expressing anger with the central government.

“As the Iranian regime weakens, the number of such local movements will likely multiply in number and consolidate in power,” he said.

“It looks like the U.S. gamble is that the economy will either push the regime back into negotiations to accept a nuclear deal, or will spark protests internally which the regime will face challenges containing,” Falakshahi said, according to The Wall Street Journal.


Iran keeps on talking tough.

Abdolnaser Hemmati, the governor of Iran’s central bank, said that despite external pressure, “the Iranian economy has demonstrated very good resilience, and the claim that Iran’s economy is collapsing is nothing more than an illusion.”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
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