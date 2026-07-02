Iran Halts Negotiations for Days-Long Khamenei Spectacle

Negotiations will be on hold while Iran wallows in belligerence as it buries Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the opening moments of the Feb. 28 attack on Iran carried out by Israel in collaboration with the United States.

Qatari and Pakistani officials said talks have paused for the funeral, which will dominate Iran internally for six days, from Saturday through July 9, according to CBS News.

Iranian negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf called for national unity as a first step to getting even.

“The nation’s call for vengeance must ring in the ears of the whole world,” he said in a statement.

The emblem of the funeral is Khamenei’s closed fist with the slogan, “We must rise,” according to The New York Times.

The Iranian regime is making threats and demanding peace and quiet for their upcoming 5 day Death To America rally. https://t.co/UKbh0Z5xry — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 2, 2026

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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian urged Iranians “of every ethnicity, religion, preference and political tendency” to show the world a united, powerful Iran.

“Your widespread presence will be a decisive response to the logic of terrorism, violence and bullying, and a clear message to the world that the Iranian nation stands united and in solidarity in defending its independence and dignity,” he said.

The Iranian military, meanwhile, cast the U.S. and Israel as enemies in need of being threatened if they do not behave, according to the Times of Israel.

“We warn the enemies of Iran, especially the US and the Zionist regime, to avoid any miscalculation and to think about the harsh retaliation our armed forces would make to any threat and aggression against our country,” Ali Abdollahi, commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said in a statement.

There’s an old scripture that says: “I have set before you life and death, blessing and curse.” ⁰⁰Iran cannot keep choosing death and curse. ⁰⁰And today we once again urge Iran to revert to the path of peace and dialogue. The world is not with Iran. Iran’s own… pic.twitter.com/VhwMQE4TGQ — Ambassador Mike Waltz (@USAmbUN) July 2, 2026

Estimates project that between 15 and 20 million Iranians will publicly mourn Khamenei.

It is uncertain whether Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the slain leader, will participate in public. Mojtaba Khamenei has not been seen in public since he was wounded in the raid that killed his father.

As shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz began to rise, Iran demanded ships sail where Iran says or face a “forceful response.”

The comment appeared to be a response to a statement from U.S. Central Command that during a meeting of Middle East leaders in Bahrain, “leaders underscored their shared commitment to the free flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz.”

Iran also claimed that U.S. patrolling over the strait causes “insecurity in this waterway and threatens regional security.”

“Any attempt by the United States to interfere in security matters or any disruptive action in the Strait of Hormuz will be considered a threat to Iran’s national sovereignty and will be met with a rapid and decisive reaction,” Iran said.

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