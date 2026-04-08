Iran’s state media announced that the Islamic Republic was closing the Strait of Hormuz again just hours after a fragile two-week ceasefire was to take effect.

The move came in response to Israel striking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon over the last several hours.

Fars, the Iranian news agency, reported that two oil tankers were allowed to transit the Strait before it was shut down again, according to The Times of Israel.

“Simultaneous with Israel’s attacks on Lebanon, the passage of oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz has been stopped,” Fars said.

Fox News reporter Trey Yingst said Iran also apparently hit Saudi Arabia’s east-to-west oil pipeline, causing significant damage. The pipeline is the only outlet for Saudi crude exports that does not go through the Strait.

Iranian state media reports the passage of oil tankers through the Straight of Hormuz has been stopped after Israeli strikes in Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/GknWMJ5Kj2 — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) April 8, 2026

An Israeli Defense Forces spokesman said Wednesday morning, “The IDF just carried out the largest strike against Hezbollah terrorists since the beginning of Operation Roaring Lion.”

Within one minute, the IDF hit a hundred Hezbollah targets across Lebanon, he said.

“The operation was based on weeks of precise intelligence and careful planning… We’ve been saying this from day one, we will not allow Hezbollah to pose a threat to our civilians,” the spokesman added.

As long as Hezbollah continues to threaten our civilians, we will continue to operate against them. pic.twitter.com/TD5VOGLcNO — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 8, 2026

PBS White House correspondent Liz Landers reported that President Donald Trump told her Lebanon was not part of the deal that his administration negotiated with Iran.

Asked why, he responded, “Because of Hezbollah. They were not included in the deal. That will get taken care of, too. It’s alright.”

Landers followed up, asking if he was okay with Israel continuing to hit Hezbollah.

“That’s a separate skirmish,” he said.

A few minutes after the Pentagon briefing wrapped I spoke with President Trump briefly to ask about the latest with Iran: pic.twitter.com/tW0nYD1Vcs — Liz Landers (@ElizLanders) April 8, 2026

In a Wednesday Truth Social post, Trump indicated some of the points to which Iran has agreed.

“The United States will work closely with Iran, which we have determined has gone through what will be a very productive Regime Change! There will be no enrichment of Uranium, and the United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried (B-2 Bombers) Nuclear ‘Dust,’” he wrote.

“We are, and will be, talking Tariff and Sanctions relief with Iran. Many of the 15 points have already been agreed to,” Trump added.

BREAKING: “It was a very, very strong threat from the president of the United States that led the Iranian regime to cave to their knees and ask for a cease fire and agree to reopening the Strait of Hormuz.” “And as the Secretary of War, stated at the Pentagon this morning, it… pic.twitter.com/2A00shZFNN — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 8, 2026

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “It was a very, very strong threat from the president of the United States that led the Iranian regime to cave to their knees and ask for a cease-fire and agree to reopening the Strait of Hormuz.”

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