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Cargo vessels sit in congested traffic in the Strait of Hormuz on March 25, 2026.
Cargo vessels sit in congested traffic in the Strait of Hormuz on March 25, 2026. (quantic69 / Getty Images)

Iran Halts Strait of Hormuz Traffic Again Amid Dispute Over Ceasefire Details

 By Randy DeSoto  April 8, 2026 at 11:51am
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Iran’s state media announced that the Islamic Republic was closing the Strait of Hormuz again just hours after a fragile two-week ceasefire was to take effect.

The move came in response to Israel striking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon over the last several hours.

Fars, the Iranian news agency, reported that two oil tankers were allowed to transit the Strait before it was shut down again, according to The Times of Israel.

“Simultaneous with Israel’s attacks on Lebanon, the passage of oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz has been stopped,” Fars said.

Fox News reporter Trey Yingst said Iran also apparently hit Saudi Arabia’s east-to-west oil pipeline, causing significant damage. The pipeline is the only outlet for Saudi crude exports that does not go through the Strait.

An Israeli Defense Forces spokesman said Wednesday morning, “The IDF just carried out the largest strike against Hezbollah terrorists since the beginning of Operation Roaring Lion.”

Within one minute, the IDF hit a hundred Hezbollah targets across Lebanon, he said.

“The operation was based on weeks of precise intelligence and careful planning… We’ve been saying this from day one, we will not allow Hezbollah to pose a threat to our civilians,” the spokesman added.

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PBS White House correspondent Liz Landers reported that President Donald Trump told her Lebanon was not part of the deal that his administration negotiated with Iran.

Asked why, he responded, “Because of Hezbollah. They were not included in the deal. That will get taken care of, too. It’s alright.”

Landers followed up, asking if he was okay with Israel continuing to hit Hezbollah.

“That’s a separate skirmish,” he said.

In a Wednesday Truth Social post, Trump indicated some of the points to which Iran has agreed.

“The United States will work closely with Iran, which we have determined has gone through what will be a very productive Regime Change! There will be no enrichment of Uranium, and the United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried (B-2 Bombers) Nuclear ‘Dust,’” he wrote.

“We are, and will be, talking Tariff and Sanctions relief with Iran. Many of the 15 points have already been agreed to,” Trump added.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “It was a very, very strong threat from the president of the United States that led the Iranian regime to cave to their knees and ask for a cease-fire and agree to reopening the Strait of Hormuz.”

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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