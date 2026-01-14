Share
Commentary
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather at the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on April 21, 2025. No such protests have broken out in support of Iranians, despite thousands of civilians reported killed by their government.
Commentary
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather at the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on April 21, 2025. No such protests have broken out in support of Iranians, despite thousands of civilians reported killed by their government. (Jeff Kowalsky - AFP / Getty Images)

Iran Killed as Many Civilians in 2 Weeks as Israel Did in 13 Months - Here's Why Those Leftist Protesters Are Nowhere to Be Found

 By Josh Manning  January 14, 2026 at 1:10pm
Share

If over the last two weeks Iran had been killing civilians at the rate Israel did during the recent war with Hamas, around 475 Iranian civilians should be dead right now.

Instead, CBS is reporting 12,000 civilian deaths (with one source going as high as 20,000).

In the recent Israel-Hamas War it took Israel just under 13 months to reach that civilian death toll (or 5 months, if you believe Hamas’ figures, which I do not). And again, it took Iran just two weeks.

So why all the silence? Where are the college protesters that we saw the instant Israel defended itself?

At least a handful of them would admit that, of the Palestinians killed, a few were militants if not outright terrorists. In Iran, however, none of those killed have been militants. They’re all civilians being mowed down by machine guns.

So why the apathy? Here are a few quick reasons, which all turn out to be related.

First, the modern left hates Israel (despite it being seriously left-leaning socially) because the modern left hates Westernism and human flourishing, and Israel is the embodiment of both of those things in the Middle East.

Second, there are no Jews doing any of the killing. The left is wildly anti-Semitic, going all the way back to Marx. Remember his essay on “The Jewish Question“? And what about Marx’s infamous n-word comment about Jewish German philosopher Ferdinand Lassalle? Anti-Semitism is embedded in leftism’s DNA.

Third, and relatedly, leftism is a sort of policy worldview built on envy, resentment, anger, and hate.

Jewish people are the ultimate targets of all four of those attributes, because they simply perform better as a group at all of the enterprises humanity presently values most — business, science/medicine, and law. When hunting mammoths was all the rage, they likely wouldn’t have dominated. But these days? They’re unstoppable (though they have struggled a bit in the Democratic Party recently — just ask Josh Shapiro). This means they’re convenient objects of envy, resentment, anger, and hatred of everyone they beggar.

Fourth, the Iranians are fighting against Islam, and the Red/Green Alliance doesn’t like that one bit, no sir. By the way, do you know why the Reds (leftists) actually tolerate Greens (Islamists)? Because Greens also hate Westernism and human flourishing.

That’s what Red and Green have in common. Both want to destroy civilization. It’s just that a bunch of the Reds don’t understand that’s where their ideology is dragging us all.

Related:
The Left Is Rooting for Dictators Across the Globe Because Freedom for Millions Might Make Trump Look Good

Fifth, and definitively, the envy, resentment, anger, and hate that underpin leftism are the emotional manifestations of the spirit of Satan himself. I tend to call it the Spirit of Antichrist; Jordan Peterson would call it the Spirit of Cain.

Whatever you call it, it is the motivated spirit of Satan. And if you’re God’s chosen people, which the Jews are, you are the most appealing target in the known universe.

Those five intertwined reasons are why the campuses are quiet, and there are no die-ins, no faked bloody shirts, no campus shutdowns, no campouts, no nothing for these Iranians.

The silence on American campuses right now proves beyond a doubt that the “Pro-Palestinian Protests” were never about saving lives. They were only ever about churning up hatred against Jews.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Josh Manning
Editor at Large
Josh Manning is Editor at Large at The Western Journal. He holds a masters in public policy from Harvard University and has a background in higher education. He recently co-authored Out of the Shadows: My Life Inside the Wild World of Hunter Biden, the tell-all memoir of Lunden Roberts's tumultuous relationship with Hunter Biden and Stolen Valor: The Military Fraud and Government Failures of Tim Walz.
Josh Manning grew up in the South and developed a love of history, politics, and government studies thanks to a life-changing history and civics teacher named Mr. McBride.

He holds an MPP from Harvard University and a BA from Lyon College, a small but distinguished liberal arts college where later in his career he served as an interim vice president.

While in school he did everything possible to confront, discomfit, and drive ivy league liberals to their knees.

After a number of years working in academe, he moved to digital journalism and opinion. Since that point, he has held various leadership positions at The Western Journal.

He's married to a gorgeous blonde who played in the 1998 NCAA women's basketball championship game, and he has two teens who hate doing dishes more than poison. He makes life possible for two boxers -- "Hank" Rearden Manning and "Tucker" Carlson Manning -- and a pitbull named Nikki Haley "Gracie" Manning.

He recently co-authored Out of the Shadows: My Life Inside the Wild World of Hunter Biden, the tell-all memoir of Lunden Roberts's tumultuous relationship with Hunter Biden and Stolen Valor: The Military Fraud and Government Failures of Tim Walz.
Education
MPP from Harvard University, BA from Lyon College
Languages Spoken
English, tiny fragments of college French
Topics of Expertise
Writing, politics, Christianity, social media curation, higher education, firearms




Iran Killed as Many Civilians in 2 Weeks as Israel Did in 13 Months - Here's Why Those Leftist Protesters Are Nowhere to Be Found
White House Releases Tribute to Charlie Kirk: 'You Have No Idea the Fire You Ignited'
CNN Reporter Trashes 'Operation Midnight Hammer,' But Her Story Just Fell Apart
If the Rogue Judge Who Just Defied SCOTUS Gets His Way, It Will Take 20 Years to Deport Biden's Army of Illegals
Promises Kept: Trump Creates Largest Blue-Collar Wage Growth in 60 Years
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation