Iran Killed as Many Civilians in 2 Weeks as Israel Did in 13 Months - Here's Why Those Leftist Protesters Are Nowhere to Be Found

If over the last two weeks Iran had been killing civilians at the rate Israel did during the recent war with Hamas, around 475 Iranian civilians should be dead right now.

Instead, CBS is reporting 12,000 civilian deaths (with one source going as high as 20,000).

In the recent Israel-Hamas War it took Israel just under 13 months to reach that civilian death toll (or 5 months, if you believe Hamas’ figures, which I do not). And again, it took Iran just two weeks.

So why all the silence? Where are the college protesters that we saw the instant Israel defended itself?

At least a handful of them would admit that, of the Palestinians killed, a few were militants if not outright terrorists. In Iran, however, none of those killed have been militants. They’re all civilians being mowed down by machine guns.

So why the apathy? Here are a few quick reasons, which all turn out to be related.

First, the modern left hates Israel (despite it being seriously left-leaning socially) because the modern left hates Westernism and human flourishing, and Israel is the embodiment of both of those things in the Middle East.

Second, there are no Jews doing any of the killing. The left is wildly anti-Semitic, going all the way back to Marx. Remember his essay on “The Jewish Question“? And what about Marx’s infamous n-word comment about Jewish German philosopher Ferdinand Lassalle? Anti-Semitism is embedded in leftism’s DNA.

Third, and relatedly, leftism is a sort of policy worldview built on envy, resentment, anger, and hate.

Jewish people are the ultimate targets of all four of those attributes, because they simply perform better as a group at all of the enterprises humanity presently values most — business, science/medicine, and law. When hunting mammoths was all the rage, they likely wouldn’t have dominated. But these days? They’re unstoppable (though they have struggled a bit in the Democratic Party recently — just ask Josh Shapiro). This means they’re convenient objects of envy, resentment, anger, and hatred of everyone they beggar.

Fourth, the Iranians are fighting against Islam, and the Red/Green Alliance doesn’t like that one bit, no sir. By the way, do you know why the Reds (leftists) actually tolerate Greens (Islamists)? Because Greens also hate Westernism and human flourishing.

That’s what Red and Green have in common. Both want to destroy civilization. It’s just that a bunch of the Reds don’t understand that’s where their ideology is dragging us all.

Fifth, and definitively, the envy, resentment, anger, and hate that underpin leftism are the emotional manifestations of the spirit of Satan himself. I tend to call it the Spirit of Antichrist; Jordan Peterson would call it the Spirit of Cain.

Whatever you call it, it is the motivated spirit of Satan. And if you’re God’s chosen people, which the Jews are, you are the most appealing target in the known universe.

Those five intertwined reasons are why the campuses are quiet, and there are no die-ins, no faked bloody shirts, no campus shutdowns, no campouts, no nothing for these Iranians.

The silence on American campuses right now proves beyond a doubt that the “Pro-Palestinian Protests” were never about saving lives. They were only ever about churning up hatred against Jews.

