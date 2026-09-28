'Iran Knows They're Losing': Trump Rejects Tehran's Desperate Ceasefire Proposal as They Continue to Cave on Point After Point

Projecting confidence a day after rejecting Iranian peace terms, President Donald Trump said he expects the war with Iran will end soon, on his terms.

Last week, Iran said it would open the Strait of Hormuz if the U.S. drops its blockade, ends sanctions on oil sales, and enacts a ceasefire that covers Lebanon, where Israel and Hezbollah are locked in combat, according to PBS.

Trump rejected the deal because Iran is “losing so badly.”

“They want to make a deal and I think that’s fine,” Trump said. “I’d like to make a deal, too. But that deal would not be acceptable.”

“I expect more talks with Iran [this week]. They want to make a deal, but it is not the deal that I want to make. It is what we would have maybe agreed to a year ago. They overplayed their hand,” Trump said Sunday, according to Axios.

On Sunday, Trump said victory will come “very soon,” according to Fox News.

“I think what’s going to happen is we’re going to win this war very soon, and as soon as we win it, the oil will go down, way down to what it was before the war,” Trump said while attending the PGA Tour Presidents Cup.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran will allow U.N. nuclear inspectors into the country, which it has not done in the past.

“That is absolutely correct,” he said, according to CBS News.

In a post on X, Eric Daugherty noted that “Iran knows they’re LOSING and can no longer pretend they control Hormuz. It’s the Trump Strait!”

🚨 IT’S OFFICIAL: PRESIDENT TRUMP JUST TOLD IRAN TO SHOVE IT “Trump has rejected Iran’s proposal for a 7-day ceasefire to reopen [Strait of Hormuz].” That’s because Iran knows they’re LOSING and can no longer pretend they control Hormuz. It’s the Trump Strait! Tens of millions of barrels are now surging out of the region, the US military is helping protect vessels, the blockade is working and Scott Bessent is torching the Iranian economy 🔥 Now all of a sudden Iran wants to “reopen Hormuz” only in exchange for “resuming peace talks?” They went up against a geopolitical masterclass and are sorely regretting it. FULL STEAM AHEAD! Especially if oil keeps coming out, no reason to give them anything! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 27, 2026

“Tens of millions of barrels are now surging out of the region, the US military is helping protect vessels, the blockade is working and Scott Bessent is torching the Iranian economy. Now all of a sudden Iran wants to ‘reopen Hormuz’ only in exchange for ‘resuming peace talks?’ They went up against a geopolitical masterclass and are sorely regretting it,” he wrote.

“FULL STEAM AHEAD! Especially if oil keeps coming out, no reason to give them anything!” he wrote.

Trump noted Sunday his objective has not changed, Fox News reported.

“And the key is, Iran will not have a nuclear weapon,” he added, noting that nuclear deterrence was “key to the whole thing.”

When asked if he expected a military or economic victory, Trump replied, “I think both. I think we’ll win it both ways. We’ve already won it really from a military standpoint. But that doesn’t mean we’ve stopped that.”

“We’re certainly winning it very big. If you look at their economy, it’s gone. They have no economy,” he continued. “The value of their money is, as they say, valueless. We have inflation. They have inflation now of close to 300 percent. I heard 318 percent as of this morning. Three hundred, meaning their money is shot, their economy is shot, their military is shot. They’re in trouble.”

Trump was asked about military strikes before the upcoming midterm elections.

“I don’t want to say that. I don’t want to say that. I mean, it’s possible, but I just don’t want to say that,” he said.

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