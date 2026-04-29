Iran-Linked Group Claims Responsibility as 'Terrorist Incident' Is Declared in London

Two Jewish people were stabbed in London on Wednesday in what police have labeled a “terrorist incident.”

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley called the stabbing an “attack on British Jews,” according to NBC News.

A report from the BBC said a group linked to Iran called Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya — which means “The Islamic Movement of the People of the Right Hand” — has claimed responsibility for the targeted attack.

The group has said it took part in six other attacks against Jewish-affiliated targets in Britain.

Sir Ephraim Mervis, a rabbi, said the attack sends a clear message all British Jews need to heed.

“I’m sad to say that today’s event proves that if you are visibly Jewish you’re not safe, and far more needs to be done,” he said.

The North London suburb of Golders Green has seen multiple anti-Semitic attacks in the past few weeks, NBC News reported.

The stabbings resulted in two men, aged 76 and 34, being taken to a hospital for their stab wounds.

A suspected assailant, 45, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The attacker was tasered by police who feared he had a bomb.

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp said that “this is yet another appalling anti-Semitic attack,” according to GB News.

“We have seen Iran sponsoring anti-Semitic attacks and Islamist extremism run rampant. The Government must urgently step up tangible actions against antisemitism, Iran and Islamist extremism,” he added.

Attorney General Lord Richard Hermer said that “these vile anti-Semitic acts are designed to strike fear into the heart of Britain’s Jewish community,” vowing that “we will not allow them to win.”

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said the attack illustrates the feckless nature of past efforts by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to fight anti-Semitism.

“After attacks on synagogues, Jewish institutions, community ambulances and now Jews targeted in Golders Green, the UK government can no longer claim this is under control,” its post on X said.

“Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s statements are no substitute for confronting the roots of antisemitism festering across United Kingdom. British Jews should not need security patrols and emergency volunteers to live openly as Jews,” the post said.

“Enough words. The UK must act decisively and urgently,” the agency wrote.

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