Iran-Linked Terrorists Were Caught Stockpiling Tons of Explosives and Authorities Covered It Up

In the fall of 2015, as then-President Barack Obama and his administration were in the final lap of pushing the Iran nuclear deal through Congress, British authorities found evidence that an Iran-backed militia group was stockpiling bombs in London.

But, according to a new report in the Telegraph, not a word was said to the public or lawmakers about the matter.

In a story that was published Sunday, the British newspaper questioned why there was such secrecy in light of the major development.

“It raises questions about whether senior UK government figures chose not to reveal the plot in part because they were invested in keeping the Iran nuclear deal afloat,” the report read.

Congress gave its final approval to the deal in September 2015.

According to the outlet, a tip from a “foreign intelligence agency” prompted Britain’s MI5 and the Metropolitan Police to raid four Hezbollah-associated locations in north London that fall — months after British lawmakers threw support behind the nuclear deal.

The raids discovered thousands of disposable ice packs filled with ammonium nitrate, the same chemical used in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

Overall, more than 6,000 pounds of the substance was found and one man was arrested, the Telegraph reported.

“MI5 worked independently and closely with international partners to disrupt the threat of malign intent from Iran and its proxies in the UK,” the British intelligence source reportedly indicated.

The outlet proceeded to offer the official explanation for why the raid was kept quiet.

“The Security Service and police work tirelessly to keep the public safe from a host of national security threats. Necessarily, their efforts and success will often go unseen,” Minister of State for Security Ben Wallace said.

The Telegraph said its report was based on a three-month investigation in which “more than 30 current and former officials in Britain, America and Cyprus were approached.”

Then-Prime Minister David Cameron and then-Home Secretary Theresa May were reportedly briefed after the raids.

At the time, the issue of Hezbollah was politically challenging in Britain, where the organization was not labeled as a terrorist group.

Only this year did Britain begin referring to the militarized arm of the group as a terrorist organization.

The Telegraph said the raid was linked to planned Hezbollah activities in New York, Thailand and Cyprus — all targeting Israeli interests.

The possibility that the 2015 raid was kept quiet to address political interests aligns with comments made by former officials in the years that followed concerning Obama-era investigations into potential illegal drug sales by Hezbollah.

According to Politico, Obama-era Treasury official Katherine Bauer told the House Committee on Foreign Affairs that “under the Obama administration … these investigations were tamped down for fear of rocking the boat with Iran and jeopardizing the nuclear deal.”

David Asher, a contractor with the Defense Department, made similar comments while discussing investigative efforts to limit Hezbollah’s drug trafficking operation.

“The closer we got to the [Iran deal], the more these activities went away,” Asher said.

“So much of the capability, whether it was special operations, whether it was law enforcement, whether it was [Treasury] designations — even the capacity, the personnel assigned to this mission — it was assiduously drained, almost to the last drop, by the end of the Obama administration,” he added.

Obama administration officials have, however, rejected these claims from the Politico report.

