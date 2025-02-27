As concerns grow over Iran’s uranium stockpile, Iran itself is growing antsy over the possibility of a combined attack by Israel and the United States.

According to the U.K. Telegraph, Iran has put defense systems around its nuclear sites on high alert. The report cited Iranian sources it did not name as saying additional air defense systems are being prepared.

The Telegraph reported in December that Israeli attacks on military installations in Syria after the fall of the Assad regime could be a first step to an attack on Iran.

In its latest report, the Telegraph quoted one source as saying Iranian officials “are just waiting for the attack and are anticipating it every night, and everything has been on high alert — even in sites that no one knows about.”

“Work to fortify nuclear sites has been ongoing for years, but it has intensified over the past year, particularly since Israel launched the first attack,” the source said. “Recent developments, including Donald Trump’s comments and reports about potential plans from his administration to strike Iran, have further intensified activities.”

Iran fears that with President Donald Trump in the White House, Israel — now free from the restraining hand of former President Joe Biden — will be emboldened to attack, the report said.

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said that with Trump’s support, Israel could “finish the job” with Iran.

An Iranian official said Tehran’s fear is that “the U.S. could join in and launch a larger-scale attack that could put the Islamic Republic’s existence in danger.”

National security adviser Michael Waltz has said “all options are on the table” for dealing with Iran.

Iran is an “irrational actor that we cannot allow to have their finger on the button,” he said

Jason Brodsky, the policy director of United Against Nuclear Iran, an advocacy group, said the U.S. could help Israel in multiple ways.

He said, “The U.S. can support it politically. The U.S. can support it in terms of intelligence reconnaissance and aerial refueling capabilities. Also, the U.S. can support in transferring advanced munitions and delivery vehicles to be able to destroy Iran’s nuclear program.”

Brodsky said, there is “always the option of the United States participating in strikes with Israel on the nuclear file.”

“The Iranian regime is eyeing these different options very wearily. Their nervousness has increased, understandably, as a result of the reports in the U.S. media and the U.S. intelligence assessments, which Israel ready is to strike the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program this year.”

Fear of an attack comes as Iran’s stockpile of uranium just below weapons grade is up 50 percent since December, the International Atomic Energy Agency has reported, according to Bloomberg.

“The significantly increased production and accumulation of high enriched uranium by Iran, the only non-nuclear weapon state to produce such material, is of serious concern,” IAEA Director Gen. Rafael Mariano Grossi wrote in the report.

