Iran Official Sends Apparent Threat to Trump as Soleimani Killing Anniversary Approaches

By Jack Davis
Published January 2, 2021 at 3:09pm
Iran lobbed a volley of threats at America as the one-year anniversary neared of the Jan. 3, 2020, drone trike that killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

Iran’s judiciary chief warned Friday that the Iranian retaliation that struck a U.S. facility in Iraq was not the end of Iran’s revenge.

“They will witness severe revenge. What has come so far has only been glimpses” of it, Ebrahim Raisi said during a speech at Tehran University.

“Do not presume that someone, as the president of America, who appeared as a murderer or ordered a murder, may be immune from justice being carried out. Never,” he said, according to the Times of Israel.

“Those who had a role in this assassination and crime will not be safe on Earth.”

Soleimani’s successor as the leader of Iran’s Quds force, Esmail Ghaani, said the American mainland could be a target.

“It’s even possible that there are people inside your home [the United States] that will respond to your crime,” he said.

Iranians demonstrated their affection for the slain general as the government stoked the public’s anger.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Trump committed an “unforgivable crime” in ordering Soleimani’s death.

Maj. Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi, commander of Iran’s army, said Thursday that Iran had a “hand holding a sword and a sledgehammer” to attack Soleimani’s killers, according to Military.com.

U.S. officials have said they fear Iran or its proxies will mark the anniversary of Soleimani’s death with either a direct attack on American forces or U.S. allies.

On Wednesday, two B-52 bombers flew over the Persian Gulf, the third time in six weeks B-52s have cruised the gulf. The bombers did not enter Iranian airspace.

“We do not seek conflict, but no one should underestimate our ability to defend our forces or to act decisively in response to any attack,” Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command, said in a statement Wednesday, “The U.S. continues to deploy combat-ready capabilities into the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to deter any potential adversary.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
