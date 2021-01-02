Iran lobbed a volley of threats at America as the one-year anniversary neared of the Jan. 3, 2020, drone trike that killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

Iran’s judiciary chief warned Friday that the Iranian retaliation that struck a U.S. facility in Iraq was not the end of Iran’s revenge.

“They will witness severe revenge. What has come so far has only been glimpses” of it, Ebrahim Raisi said during a speech at Tehran University.

“Do not presume that someone, as the president of America, who appeared as a murderer or ordered a murder, may be immune from justice being carried out. Never,” he said, according to the Times of Israel.

“Those who had a role in this assassination and crime will not be safe on Earth.”

“We have a general order from the leader, Imam Khamenei, to raze Haifa & Tel Aviv to the ground, in case any foolishness is committed against Iran.” – #Iran‘s #IRGC Aerospace Division CMDR, #Hajizadeh pic.twitter.com/DiNR7Pt5md — E 🏴🇮🇷 (@eeecs_) January 2, 2021

Soleimani’s successor as the leader of Iran’s Quds force, Esmail Ghaani, said the American mainland could be a target.

“It’s even possible that there are people inside your home [the United States] that will respond to your crime,” he said.

Iranians demonstrated their affection for the slain general as the government stoked the public’s anger.

Not on MSM Locals in northern #Syria celebrating the anniversary of #Iran‘s terrorist mastermind Qassem Soleimani being killed by the U.S. military. Soleimani led militias in murdering, wounding and/or displacing millions of people. They also killed hundreds of U.S. soldiers. pic.twitter.com/L55p0wyPXG — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) January 2, 2021

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Trump committed an “unforgivable crime” in ordering Soleimani’s death.

Maj. Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi, commander of Iran’s army, said Thursday that Iran had a “hand holding a sword and a sledgehammer” to attack Soleimani’s killers, according to Military.com.

U.S. officials have said they fear Iran or its proxies will mark the anniversary of Soleimani’s death with either a direct attack on American forces or U.S. allies.

On Wednesday, two B-52 bombers flew over the Persian Gulf, the third time in six weeks B-52s have cruised the gulf. The bombers did not enter Iranian airspace.

The US is moving a sub, aircraft carrier, B52 bombers and a squadron of fighters to Iran’s borders. No one seems to have noticed this. My latest for @MintPressNews https://t.co/ZBv2RxQGA7 — Alan MacLeod (@AlanRMacLeod) December 28, 2020

“We do not seek conflict, but no one should underestimate our ability to defend our forces or to act decisively in response to any attack,” Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command, said in a statement Wednesday, “The U.S. continues to deploy combat-ready capabilities into the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to deter any potential adversary.”

