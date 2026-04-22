Iran Opens Fire on Three Ships in Strait of Hormuz, Seizes Two of Them

Iran attacked three ships in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, hours after President Donald Trump said he was extending a ceasefire designed to give peace a chance.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was responsible for the attacks, according to the Associated Press.

Iran fired on a container ship before taking shots at a second. Iranian state TV said both ships were taken into Iranian custody.

Without warning, IRGC gunboat opened fire on a container ship in the Strait of Hormuz today causing “heavy damage to the bridge.” pic.twitter.com/9NzxHsD0aO — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) April 22, 2026

The IRGC said the ships “had endangered maritime security by operating without the required authorization and by tampering with navigation systems,” according to NBC News.

The ships “were seized by the IRGC Navy and escorted to Iran’s coast,” it said. “Disrupting order and safety in the Strait of Hormuz is our red line.”

The IRGC claimed one ship it seized was linked to Israel.

The container ship suffered “heavy damage to the bridge.”

Iran’s Nour News said the IRGC attacked a third vessel that was “stranded” on Iran’s coast, the Associated Press reported.

BREAKING: Three separate ships were reportedly attacked in the Strait of Hormuz during what was supposed to be a ceasefire with Iran. “The third cargo ship, the most recent, reportedly has been attacked while attempting to transit the strait. It may have a Panama flag on it.”… pic.twitter.com/AVeQTRMKRX — FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) April 22, 2026

The IRGC vowed to “deliver crushing blows beyond the enemy’s imagination to its remaining assets in the region.”

The attacks came after the IRGC paraded missiles and launchers at rallies.

Although the United States and Pakistan, which has tried to broker a peace deal, want talks to resume in Islamabad, Mojtaba Ferdousi Pour, the head of the Iranian mission in Egypt, said Iran has nothing to say until the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports is lifted.

While Iran appeared ready to fight, President Donald Trump painted a different picture in a Wednesday Truth Social post.

“Iran is collapsing financially! They want the Strait of Hormuz opened immediately- Starving for cash! Losing 500 Million Dollars a day. Military and Police complaining that they are not getting paid. SOS!!!” he posted.

Earlier, Trump posted, “Iran doesn’t want the Strait of Hormuz closed, they want it open so they can make $500 Million Dollars a day (which is, therefore, what they are losing if it is closed!). They only say they want it closed because I have it totally BLOCKADED (CLOSED!), so they merely want to ‘save face.’”

“People approached me four days ago, saying, ‘Sir, Iran wants to open up the Strait, immediately.’ But if we do that, there can never be a Deal with Iran, unless we blow up the rest of their Country, their leaders included!” Trump wrote.

A report from Axios said that Iran is in the middle of a rift between its civilian and military leaders.

The report said civilian leaders favor talks, while the IRGC leadership refuses to bend.

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