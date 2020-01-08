SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Iran Plane Crash Takes Dark Turn as Islamic Republic Refuses To Hand Over Black Boxes

×
By Jared Harris
Published January 8, 2020 at 10:17am
Print

Iran is now refusing to hand over the black boxes from a Boeing 737 passenger jet that went down in the Islamic Republic, supporting theories that the country was involved in the disaster.

Ali Abedzadeh, the head of Iran’s civil aviation agency, confirmed that the flight recorders would not be handed over to Boeing or the United States, the Persian-language news agency Mehr News reported.

“We will not give the black box to the manufacturer and the Americans,” Abedzadeh announced Wednesday.

The passenger plane, which was carrying 176 people, crashed with no survivors earlier the same day.

The Ukrainian-owned 737 went down shortly after takeoff.

TRENDING: UK Outlet Runs Pictures of Grinning Bill Clinton with Sex Slave and Epstein's Pimp on 'Lolita Express'

Without the plane’s black boxes, which record vital information during flight, it might be impossible to confirm what exactly caused the plane to fall from the sky.

Was this plane shot down?

Although Iran insists the plane was downed by mechanical issues, the crash came at a time of heightened tension following a U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Iran’s launch of ballistic missiles in response.

Many have speculated that an anti-aircraft gunner with an itchy trigger finger might be behind the deaths.

Video of the crash shows the plane engulfed in flames before finally slamming into the ground.

Although it’s unclear what the cause of the plane’s crash was, some speculated that it could be the fault of Iranian air defense systems that may have mistaken a civil aircraft for an American warplane.

The timing of the crash itself is highly suspect. News of the accident broke as the region reeled from a salvo of Iranian missiles fired at two Iraqi airbases known to house U.S. troops.

So far, there have been no confirmed casualties as a result of the missile strikes.

RELATED: Chris Matthews Compares Terrorist Soleimani to Elvis and Princess Diana

In an effort to prevent more deaths from any possible misidentification, U.S. civil pilots have been instructed to steer clear of the region.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a set of flight restrictions aiming to keep civil aviation operators away from the airspace over Iran, Iraq and surrounding areas.

It remains to be seen if the 737 crash was simply caused by a fatal mechanical flaw that came at the wrong time, or was the result of a military blunder.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history







First They Came for the Guns, Now Cali Considering Ban on Gas-Powered Lawn Tools
Australia Slaughtering 10,000 Camels To Combat Global Warming
Buttigieg Suggests Trump Is at Fault for Iran Shooting Down Civilian 737
Virginia Dems Move To Shutter Indoor Gun Ranges, Enact Ammo-Free Zones
Iran Changes Plane Crash Story as Photos of Missile Remains Appear
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×