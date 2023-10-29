Share
Iran President Says Israel Has Crossed Red Line, Warns What's Coming Will Involve 'Everyone'

 By Jack Davis  October 29, 2023 at 12:34pm
As Israeli forces ground deeper into Gaza Sunday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi posted a foreboding social media message.

“Zionist regime’s crimes have crossed the red lines, which may force everyone to take action. Washington asks us to not do anything, but they keep giving widespread support to Israel,” Raisi said in a post on X.

“The US sent messages to the Axis of Resistance but received a clear response on the battlefield,” Raisi said, referring to Iran-aligned groups that are opposed to both Israel and the United States.

In a statement from Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, Raisi said the U.S. was being hypocritical in supporting Israel in its war on Hamas, which massacred more than 1,400 people in an Oct. 7 raid into Israel, according to Newsweek.

“Americans who claim human rights, who equip and support this fake and anti-human regime with military equipment for crimes in Gaza, what answer do they have to their nation and the nations of the world for these actions?” the statement said.

In an interview with Al Jazeera on Saturday, Raisi sought to put some distance between Iran and militia groups it supplies, according to the state news agency IRNA.

“Iran considers it its duty to support the resistance groups, but … the resistance groups are independent in their opinion, decision, and action,” he said according to France 24.

“The United States knows very well our current capabilities and knows that they are impossible to overcome,” he said.

During the interview, Raisi said attacks on U.S. forces in the Middle East that were conducted by Iran-linked groups were conducted in response to messages that had been received by Iran from the U.S., according to the Jerusalem Post.

Raisi also claimed Israel ground troops in Gaza has been “defeated” and were retreating.

However, on Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces said ground forces were cleaning out Hamas fighters in their path as they moved into northern Gaza, according to the Times of Israel
Israel continued to urge Gaza residents who have not fled to do so.

“To the residents of the Gaza Strip: The Gaza governorate (Gaza City) has become a battlefield. Shelters in northern Gaza and Gaza governorate are not safe,” leaflets dropped by Israeli planes said.

Evan as Israel pressed into Gaza, rockets fired from Gaza continued to strike targets in Israel.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
