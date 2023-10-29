As Israeli forces ground deeper into Gaza Sunday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi posted a foreboding social media message.

“Zionist regime’s crimes have crossed the red lines, which may force everyone to take action. Washington asks us to not do anything, but they keep giving widespread support to Israel,” Raisi said in a post on X.

“The US sent messages to the Axis of Resistance but received a clear response on the battlefield,” Raisi said, referring to Iran-aligned groups that are opposed to both Israel and the United States.

Head of the IDF Home Front Command, Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo in Ashkelon: “This war will be long, weeks or months.” pic.twitter.com/qrGit3EpHJ — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) October 29, 2023

In a statement from Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, Raisi said the U.S. was being hypocritical in supporting Israel in its war on Hamas, which massacred more than 1,400 people in an Oct. 7 raid into Israel, according to Newsweek.

“Americans who claim human rights, who equip and support this fake and anti-human regime with military equipment for crimes in Gaza, what answer do they have to their nation and the nations of the world for these actions?” the statement said.

IDF releases photos showing ground forces operating in the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/3hKt7hZ837 — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) October 29, 2023

In an interview with Al Jazeera on Saturday, Raisi sought to put some distance between Iran and militia groups it supplies, according to the state news agency IRNA.

“Iran considers it its duty to support the resistance groups, but … the resistance groups are independent in their opinion, decision, and action,” he said according to France 24.

Our troops in the field deserve a Commander in Chief who has their back. President Biden, up your game when it comes to deterring Iran before it’s too late. pic.twitter.com/Ok9Fg2JLel — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 26, 2023

“The United States knows very well our current capabilities and knows that they are impossible to overcome,” he said.

During the interview, Raisi said attacks on U.S. forces in the Middle East that were conducted by Iran-linked groups were conducted in response to messages that had been received by Iran from the U.S., according to the Jerusalem Post.

Raisi also claimed Israel ground troops in Gaza has been “defeated” and were retreating.

IDF says troops killed a number of Hamas terrorists who exited a tunnel in the northern Gaza Strip, close to the Erez Crossing. A number of other Palestinian gunmen were killed in separate battles nearby, the IDF adds. Also, a drone struck a Hamas staging ground, killing several… pic.twitter.com/nqj7GV8DyL — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) October 29, 2023

However, on Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces said ground forces were cleaning out Hamas fighters in their path as they moved into northern Gaza, according to the Times of Israel

Israel continued to urge Gaza residents who have not fled to do so.

“To the residents of the Gaza Strip: The Gaza governorate (Gaza City) has become a battlefield. Shelters in northern Gaza and Gaza governorate are not safe,” leaflets dropped by Israeli planes said.

Evan as Israel pressed into Gaza, rockets fired from Gaza continued to strike targets in Israel.

