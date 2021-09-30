Share
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a United Nations General Assembly virtual COVID-19 Summit on Sept. 22, 2021, from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, D.C. (Jacquelyn Martin / AP)

Iran Promotes Video of Kamala Harris That Perfectly Fits Its Evil Narrative

 By Jack Davis  September 30, 2021 at 4:38pm
Vice President Kamala Harris’ encouraging response to a college student who claimed Israel commits “ethnic genocide” has made her a star — on an Iranian state media outlet, that is.

Press TV, a division of Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, shared on Twitter a video of the exchange between Harris and a student at George Mason University.

“Student accuses US of funding ‘ethnic genocide’ by Israel in front of VP Harris,” Press TV tweeted on Thursday.

“Americans are struggling because of a lack of health care, public health care, lack of affordable housing and all this money ends up going to Israel..’ the student said at an event on VOTING RIGHTS!” it added, omitting a comment the student made that criticized funding to Saudi Arabia as well.

According to The Times of Israel, Harris showed up at the college Tuesday to promote voter registration, then stopped in a class to take questions when one student, irked at the House passage of a bill to give Israel $1 billion for its Iron Dome missile defense system, let loose.

“Just a few days ago there were funds allocated to continue backing Israel, which hurts my heart because it’s ethnic genocide and the displacement of people, the same that happened in America, and I’m sure you’re aware of this,” the student said.

Harris nodded through the student’s comments, even as the student mentioned “ethnic genocide.”

Her lack of defense for Israel drew criticism from former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, along with several high-profile Republicans.

Harris, however, said she was “glad” the student said what she did.

“And again, this is about the fact that your voice, your perspective, your experience, your truth, should not be suppressed and it must be heard, right? And one of the things that we’re fighting for in a democracy, right?” Harris said.

Did Kamala Harris betray Israel in this exchange?

Harris then offered a vague justification for her failure to stand up for Israel.

“Unity should never be at the expense of telling anyone personally that, for the sake of unity, ‘Oh, you be quiet about that thing. You suppress that thing. Let’s not deal with that thing.’ That’s not unity. True unity is everyone in that room has a voice,” she added, according to the Daily Caller.

She also said that the student’s opinion was simply part of a national debate.

“The point that you are making about policy that relates to the Middle East policy, foreign policy, we still have healthy debates in our country about what is the right path, and nobody’s voice should be suppressed on that,” she said.

Conversation