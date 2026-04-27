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President Donald Trump speaks alongside Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth during a news conference in James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on April 6, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump speaks alongside Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth during a news conference in James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on April 6, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Iran Proposes Deal That Would End the War, But Leave the Central Issue Unresolved

 By Jack Davis  April 27, 2026 at 6:46am
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Iran has a deal for President Donald Trump in which he does not get what he wants.

According to a new report from Axios, Iran’s latest negotiating gambit is that it will open the Strait of Hormuz, but kick far down the road any discussion of its nuclear program.

Iran also wants America’s blockade lifted as part of the deal.

Conceptually, the proposal could produce a deal sooner rather than later, because Iran’s leadership is divided on how far it should go in making concessions about its nuclear program.

But as Axios noted, removing enriched uranium still in Iran and preventing Iran from getting a nuclear weapon were two major stated aims Trump had going into the war.

The report said Trump will meet Monday in the Situation Room with his advisers to develop the U.S. response to the offer.

Publicly, Trump appears to be more interested in pushing Iran to the brink.

“When you have vast amounts of oil pouring through your system… if for any reason this line is closed because you can’t put it into containers or ships… what happens is that line explodes from within… They say they only have about three days before that happens,” Trump said in a Sunday Fox News interview.


The White House was noncommittal on the Iranian offer.

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“These are sensitive diplomatic discussions and the U.S. will not negotiate through the press. As the president has said, the United States holds the cards and will only make a deal that puts the American people first, never allowing Iran to have a nuclear weapon,” White House representative Olivia Wales said.

Trump’s mood toward face-to-face talks was highlighted last week when he scrapped sending his negotiators to Pakistan, according to the Associated Press.

German chancellor Friedrich Merz said Iran now has the upper hand, according to the Independent.

“An entire nation is being humiliated by the Iranian leadership, especially by these so-called Revolutionary Guards,” he said.

He said Iran is “obviously negotiating very skillfully” and “clearly stronger than one thought.”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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