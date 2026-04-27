Iran Proposes Deal That Would End the War, But Leave the Central Issue Unresolved

Iran has a deal for President Donald Trump in which he does not get what he wants.

According to a new report from Axios, Iran’s latest negotiating gambit is that it will open the Strait of Hormuz, but kick far down the road any discussion of its nuclear program.

Iran also wants America’s blockade lifted as part of the deal.

Conceptually, the proposal could produce a deal sooner rather than later, because Iran’s leadership is divided on how far it should go in making concessions about its nuclear program.

🚨President Trump is expected to hold on Monday a situation room meeting on Iran with his top national security and foreign policy team

🚨The meeting is expected to discuss the current stalemate in the negotiations with Iran and potential options for the next steps in the war https://t.co/nevd1SjWhd — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) April 27, 2026

But as Axios noted, removing enriched uranium still in Iran and preventing Iran from getting a nuclear weapon were two major stated aims Trump had going into the war.

The report said Trump will meet Monday in the Situation Room with his advisers to develop the U.S. response to the offer.

Publicly, Trump appears to be more interested in pushing Iran to the brink.

“When you have vast amounts of oil pouring through your system… if for any reason this line is closed because you can’t put it into containers or ships… what happens is that line explodes from within… They say they only have about three days before that happens,” Trump said in a Sunday Fox News interview.

Trump: Iran has about 3 days before their oil infrastructure explodes.pic.twitter.com/PjhENtCQyW — Clash Report (@clashreport) April 26, 2026



The White House was noncommittal on the Iranian offer.

“These are sensitive diplomatic discussions and the U.S. will not negotiate through the press. As the president has said, the United States holds the cards and will only make a deal that puts the American people first, never allowing Iran to have a nuclear weapon,” White House representative Olivia Wales said.

Trump’s mood toward face-to-face talks was highlighted last week when he scrapped sending his negotiators to Pakistan, according to the Associated Press.

President Trump’s decision to cancel the Witkoff-Kushner visit to Pakistan to pursue further negotiations with Iran at this time was very wise. @POTUS has gone the extra mile when it comes to trying to find a diplomatic solution by extending the ceasefire, and the response from… — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) April 25, 2026

German chancellor Friedrich Merz said Iran now has the upper hand, according to the Independent.

“An entire nation is being humiliated by the Iranian leadership, especially by these so-called Revolutionary Guards,” he said.

He said Iran is “obviously negotiating very skillfully” and “clearly stronger than one thought.”

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.