Iran Pulls Out of All Negotiations with US, Citing Israeli Action in Lebanon

Iran said Monday it will no longer talk to the U.S. as long as Israel pounds away at Iran’s terrorist proxy, Hezbollah, in Lebanon.

“The Iranian negotiating team will suspend ‘talks and the exchange of texts through mediators,’” the semiofficial news agency Tasnim reported, according to NBC.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement that Iran considers “the crossing of red lines in Lebanon and Gaza to mean direct war and the imposition of costs on its national security and the Islamic Resistance,” ABC reported.

Iran will “undertake defensive operations through unconventional measures, opening new fronts and maintaining the Strait of Hormuz equation,” the IRGC statement said, according to ABC.

NEW: Iran has suspended all diplomatic communication and messages with the United States, according to Iranian state media. The decision was reportedly due to Iranian opposition to the Israeli strikes against Hezbollah. — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) June 1, 2026

“Due to the continuation of the Zionist regime’s actions in Lebanon and given that Lebanon was one of the preconditions of the ceasefire and that this ceasefire has now been violated on all fronts … the Iranian negotiating team will suspend ‘talks and the exchange of texts through mediators,’” Tasnim reported, according to Just the News.

President Donald Trump said Iran had not told the U.S. of its plans, but shrugged off the comment saying, “I think it’s fine if they’re done talking,” according to NBC

“It’s an appropriate thing to say, because they’re better negotiators than they are fighters,” he said. “But they haven’t informed us of that.”

“It doesn’t mean we’re going to go and start dropping bombs all over there,” Trump said, adding, “We’ll keep the blockade.”

Trump indicated he will not run to Iran hat in hand.

“If they don’t want to talk, that’s OK with me. I think it’s fine. I don’t particularly want to talk either. We talk too much,” he said.

The Tasnim news agency said Iran and the so-called Resistance Front, which includes proxies in Yemen, Lebanon and Iraq, will block the Strait of Hormuz and activate other areas of fighting, including a strait off the coast of Yemen, to “punish” Israel and its allies, according to the Times of Israel.

Fox News reporter Trey Vingst later posted on X that Trump had spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“I had a very productive call with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel, and there will be no Troops going to Beirut, and any Troops that are on their way, have already been turned back,” Vingst quoted Trump as saying.

“Likewise, through highly placed Representatives, I had a very good call with Hezbollah, and they agreed that all shooting will stop — That Israel will not attack them, and they will not attack Israel,” Trump said, according to Vingst.

UPDATE: President Trump says “talks are continuing, at a rapid pace, with the Islamic Republic of Iran.” — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) June 1, 2026

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned on X that Iran considers a state of war to exist as long as Israel is attacking Hezbollah.

“The ceasefire between Iran and the US is unequivocally a ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon. Its violation on one front is a violation of the ceasefire on all fronts. The US and Israel are responsible for the consequences of any violation,” he wrote.

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