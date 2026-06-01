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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, pictured in a January file photo, is one of the leaders of an Iranian government that is breaking off all talks with the U.S. over Israeli attacks on Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon. (Vahid Salemi / AP)

Iran Pulls Out of All Negotiations with US, Citing Israeli Action in Lebanon

 By Jack Davis  June 1, 2026 at 12:22pm
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Iran said Monday it will no longer talk to the U.S. as long as Israel pounds away at Iran’s terrorist proxy, Hezbollah, in Lebanon.

“The Iranian negotiating team will suspend ‘talks and the exchange of texts through mediators,’” the semiofficial news agency Tasnim reported, according to NBC.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement that Iran considers “the crossing of red lines in Lebanon and Gaza to mean direct war and the imposition of costs on its national security and the Islamic Resistance,” ABC reported.

Iran will “undertake defensive operations through unconventional measures, opening new fronts and maintaining the Strait of Hormuz equation,” the IRGC statement said, according to ABC.

“Due to the continuation of the Zionist regime’s actions in Lebanon and given that Lebanon was one of the preconditions of the ceasefire and that this ceasefire has now been violated on all fronts … the Iranian negotiating team will suspend ‘talks and the exchange of texts through mediators,’” Tasnim reported, according to Just the News.

President Donald Trump said Iran had not told the U.S. of its plans, but shrugged off the comment saying, “I think it’s fine if they’re done talking,” according to NBC

“It’s an appropriate thing to say, because they’re better negotiators than they are fighters,” he said. “But they haven’t informed us of that.”

“It doesn’t mean we’re going to go and start dropping bombs all over there,” Trump said, adding, “We’ll keep the blockade.”

Trump indicated he will not run to Iran hat in hand.

“If they don’t want to talk, that’s OK with me. I think it’s fine. I don’t particularly want to talk either. We talk too much,” he said.

Related:
Trump Blames Democrats and 'Various Unpatriotic Republicans' for Interfering with Iran Deal

The Tasnim news agency said Iran and the so-called Resistance Front, which includes proxies in Yemen, Lebanon and Iraq, will block the Strait of Hormuz and activate other areas of fighting, including a strait off the coast of Yemen, to “punish” Israel and its allies, according to the Times of Israel.

Fox News reporter Trey Vingst later posted on X that Trump had spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“I had a very productive call with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel, and there will be no Troops going to Beirut, and any Troops that are on their way, have already been turned back,” Vingst quoted Trump as saying.

“Likewise, through highly placed Representatives, I had a very good call with Hezbollah, and they agreed that all shooting will stop — That Israel will not attack them, and they will not attack Israel,” Trump said, according to Vingst.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned on X that Iran considers a state of war to exist as long as Israel is attacking Hezbollah.

“The ceasefire between Iran and the US is unequivocally a ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon. Its violation on one front is a violation of the ceasefire on all fronts. The US and Israel are responsible for the consequences of any violation,” he wrote.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
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Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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