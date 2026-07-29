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Ivanka Trump, Barron Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump attend the State of the Union address during a Joint Session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 24, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
Ivanka Trump, Barron Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump attend the State of the Union address during a Joint Session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 24, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Iran Releases Sick Video Showing Terrorists How to Target Melania, Suggests Neuro Toxin Strategy, Then Takes Aim at Barron

 By Jack Davis  July 29, 2026 at 4:00am
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After repeatedly calling for the death of President Donald Trump, Iran is now encouraging terrorist attacks on First Lady Melania Trump.

A new video offered terrorists tips on how to kill Melania Trump, according to the New York Post.

The video depicted the first lady in a motorcade and in some New York City locations.

The shopping trips shown in the video could be “suitable for operations by global freedom fighters.”

The video said that terrorists could use a nerve agent to poison any clothes the first lady buys.

The video named several Manhattan stores where the president’s wife is known to go shopping, according to The Times of Israel.

The video noted indications the first lady might visit a store, such as the removal of garbage cans from the street before a visit.

Poisoning Melania Trump’s clothing could be accomplished by bribing her stylists, who were named in the video.

Barron Trump, 20, was also threatened.

“This is just the beginning. Barron Trump, wait for us,” the video said.

Related:
Melania Makes Next Move After Judge Tosses Out Anti-Trump Author's Lawsuit Against Her

The first lady and Barron Trump have full-time Secret Service details. The White House, Trump Tower in New York, the Bedminster golf club in New Jersey, and Mar-a-Lago are all secured by Secret Service agents.

Last week, Iran posted billboards showing the corpses of Melania Trump along with those of Barron and Ivanka, Trump’s elder daughter, according to the New York Post.

All were shown with their eyes shut and “KILLED” written in English above them.

“Hey, terrorist! Get ready to die,” the billboard said.

Previously, Iranian billboards showed the president and family members’ pictures above flag-draped coffins. This billboard included Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, along with their half-sister Tiffany, as well as Barron and Ivanka.

“Blood for Blood,” the billboard proclaimed.

Before that, a billboard showed Trump’s corpse and the words, “We Kill Trump.”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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