Iran Responds to Trump: We ‘Will Firmly Confront Any Aggression or Threat by America’

By Steven Beyer
Published June 22, 2019 at 9:41am
A day after President Trump pulled back from a military strike on Iran, the country responded Saturday by saying it “will firmly confront any aggression or threat by America.”

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi warned the U.S. against any threats. “Regardless of any decision they (U.S. officials) make … we will not allow any of Iran’s borders to be violated. Iran will firmly confront any aggression or threat by America,” he said, Reuters reported.

Mousavi’s comment comes as intense pressure between the two countries continues to mount.

On Friday, President Trump called off a military strike in Iran after the country is thought to have shot down a military drone flying in the Strait of Hormuz.

While the U.S. maintains the drone was shot down in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran continues to claim the drone was shot down because it was flying over the country.

Trump said he called off the strike just 10 minutes before, due to the casualty rate that would ensue after the strike.

Do you think the U.S. should have conducted a military strike against Iran?

“We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights when I asked, how many will die. 150 people, sir, was the answer from a General,” Trump tweeted.

“10 minutes before the strike I stopped it, not proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone,” he added.

The president also said that the military is “rebuilt, new, and ready to go, by far the best in the world” and confirmed his stance that “Iran can NEVER have Nuclear Weapons.”

While the U.S. may have called off a military strike, the Pentagon “secretly struck” an Iranian spy group through digital attacks, Yahoo! News reported.

The Pentagon didn’t release any details of the response, but Pentagon spokeswoman Heather Babb told Yahoo! News, “as a matter of policy and for operational security, we do not discuss cyberspace operations, intelligence or planning.”

On Friday there were reports that Trump warned had warned Iran that an attack was coming.

However, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus dismissed the reports calling them “pure Iranian propaganda.”

“Reports that a message was passed last night to the Iranians via an Omani back channel are completely false. These reports are pure Iranian propaganda. #Iran needs to meet our diplomacy with diplomacy,” she tweeted.

Steven Beyer
Steven is a writer for The Western Journal and has written hundreds of stories for both Western Journal and Conservative Tribune. He is a follower of Jesus, husband to an amazing wife and father to two beautiful girls.
