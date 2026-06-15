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Traffic moves past the Iranian national flag displayed on a building at Enghelab square in Tehran on June 14, 2026.
Traffic moves past the Iranian national flag displayed on a building at Enghelab square in Tehran on June 14, 2026. (AFP / Getty Images)

Iran Says Fighting Will End 'Immediately and Permanently' After Trump Announces Peace Deal

 By V. Saxena  June 15, 2026 at 7:44am
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After President Donald Trump announced a peace deal with Iran on Sunday, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council confirmed that all military operations would cease “immediately and permanently” starting that evening.

“Under the agreements reached, the war and military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, are ended immediately and permanently,” the SNSC said, according to a translation from Iran’s Mehr News Agency.

“Furthermore, the naval blockade against Iran is terminated immediately and completely,” the statement continued, this time referencing the United States’ obligations as per the new deal.

The deal is part of a memorandum of understanding to be signed on Friday, June 19.

The deal reached between the U.S. and Iran will halt all military operations for 60 days as both nations continue to negotiate toward a longer-term, more permanent deal regarding Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

If this deal holds, will Trump's critics be forced to admit he pulled off something remarkable?

In a statement posted to Truth Social on Sunday afternoon, President Donald Trump confirmed that the temporary deal “is now complete.”

“Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade,” he wrote. “Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!”

As of Monday morning, crude oil was trading at close to $80 per barrel, down from highs of nearly $120 per barrel seen in March.

There is only one slight catch: Israel has refused to fully play ball.

“Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Mr. Trump Israel won’t pull its troops from Lebanon and doesn’t consider itself obligated go along with the Lebanon-related parts of the deal,” according to CBS News.

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This could cause problems, because Iran has made it clear it doesn’t appreciate Israel’s continued incursions into Lebanon.

In addition, more meetings must still occur before the final signing of the deal on Friday.

“With the agreement now in place, mediators will facilitate a series of meetings this week,” Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said. “These pre-implementation discussions will lay the foundation for the technical talks and the official signing ceremony.”

In a post published to X, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Michael Waltz further assured the public that the MOU will absolutely keep Iran away from a nuclear weapon.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has also praised the agreement.

“I welcome the agreement between the U.S. and Iran and congratulate President Trump and the Iranian side on this diplomatic breakthrough,” he wrote on X. “This can pave the way towards a reinvigorated global economy and a more secure Middle East. It is crucial to implement it with determination.”

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V. Saxena
V. Saxena is a seasoned conservative news writer and commentator with a decade of experience in the industry. When not at work, he can be found working out or tending to his popular bird feeder.




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