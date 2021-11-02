Iran’s worst nightmare just appeared over the Persian Gulf, and it’s not a threat that any missile can break.

The most terrifying thing for the rogue nation wasn’t the American B-1B Lancer bomber that flew over the gulf Saturday, nor was it the plane’s fighter jet escorts.

Rather, it was the origin of these warplanes that sent chills down the Ayatollah’s spine.

According to Politico, fighter escorts from Israel, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt flew alongside the American bomber.

The true terror for Iran lies in this cooperation: Here are nations that should be at each other’s throats over religious, political and cultural divides, yet they are all unified to send an unmistakable message to the quasi-nuclear menace.

“We are stronger together,” Gen. Frank McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command, said in a statement.

“Military readiness for any contingency or mission — from crisis response to multilateral exercises to one-day presence patrols like this — depend on reliable partnerships.”

While the United States Air Force has celebrated the joint flight, Iran has been largely silent on the matter.

The warplanes’ path took them over the Strait of Hormuz, a geographical choke point leading out of the gulf and a critical avenue for Iran’s oil trade. Military action here would certainly bring the country’s economy to a virtual halt.

With no money and no way to move oil, things would quickly fall apart for the Islamic republic.

It’s clear why these countries are putting aside their differences to confront the largest regional threat.

Iran has rattled its saber for decades, threatening annihilation to neighbors and countries a hemisphere away. Now, the Islamic republic is getting a look at what it could face if tensions eventually boil over.

While the rogue nation was kept in check with punishing sanctions from former President Donald Trump, developments under the current U.S. administration have created better conditions for the radical country.

Iran announced earlier this year that President Joe Biden agreed to lift Trump’s sanctions, giving the struggling country money and goods needed to continue building a powerful military.

Potentially, the flow of resources would also allow the Islamic republic to pursue a nuclear weapons program. Although Iran claims its nuclear ambitions are purely for peaceful purposes, not everyone is willing to take the nation at its word.

It’s not hard to see why countries that were at war in the 20th Century are now jointly sending Iran a warning. Such an unstable country armed with even a single nuclear weapon can throw an entire region into chaos and conflict.

To see a Star of David flying alongside roundels of Muslim nations might have been unthinkable in the past, but this is the reality of the Middle East we now live with.

