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In this picture obtained from Iran's ISNA news agency on May 4, 2026, vessels are pictured anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas in southern Iran.
In this picture obtained from Iran's ISNA news agency on May 4, 2026, vessels are pictured anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas in southern Iran. (Amirhossein Khorgooei - ISNA - AFP / Getty Images)

Iran Seizes Ship Loaded with Weapons, Steers It Toward Territorial Waters: Report

 By Jack Davis  May 14, 2026 at 8:25am
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A new report revealed that Iran has seized a ship laden with weapons and is taking it back to Iran.

The so-called “floating armory” was based in the Gulf of Oman, according to Vanguard, a maritime risk management company.

The ship is “bound for Iranian territorial waters,” Britain’s Maritime Trade Operations group said, according to the BBC.

The BBC said the Honduras-flagged Hui Chuan had told Vanguard it was operating as a floating armory, designed to store weapons that would be needed by security companies that protect ships from piracy.

The BBC said the ship was last documented to be about 40 miles off the coast of the United Arab Emirates and has spent the past month in that region.

Ships that store weapons for private security firms are based in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Gulf of Oman to allow firms to easily access weapons.

The seizure of Hui Chuan came after an Indian-flagged vessel was sunk off the coast of Oman after being hit by either a drone or missile.

Related:
Breaking: US Makes 'Intense Preparations' for Impending Iran Attacks as Trump Sends Warning

The attack on the cargo ship Haji Ali occurred Wednesday, according to NBC News, which reported all 14 crew members were rescued.

India’s foreign ministry called the attack “unacceptable.”

Iran announced that it had enacted a new rule allowing Chinese ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz beginning Wednesday.

As tensions rose in the Middle East, U.S. Central Command commander Adm. Brad Cooper said that the U.S. attacks on Iran were preceded by hundreds of attacks on U.S. troops from Iranian-backed groups, according to Fox News.

“Iranian-supported terror groups have attacked U.S. troops and diplomats more than 350 times” in the 30 months before the attacks,  Cooper told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

“After more than two years of Iranian attempts to leverage October 7th of 2023 to tear the region apart, at the direction of the president, the United States Central Command initiated Operation Epic Fury,” Cooper said.

“In less than 40 days, CENTCOM forces achieved our military objectives. Most notably, we degraded Iran’s ability to project power outside its borders and threaten the region and threaten our interests,” Cooper said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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