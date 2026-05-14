Iran Seizes Ship Loaded with Weapons, Steers It Toward Territorial Waters: Report

A new report revealed that Iran has seized a ship laden with weapons and is taking it back to Iran.

The so-called “floating armory” was based in the Gulf of Oman, according to Vanguard, a maritime risk management company.

The ship is “bound for Iranian territorial waters,” Britain’s Maritime Trade Operations group said, according to the BBC.

The BBC said the Honduras-flagged Hui Chuan had told Vanguard it was operating as a floating armory, designed to store weapons that would be needed by security companies that protect ships from piracy.

Iranian Commandos Board & Seize Honduras-Flagged Ship Off UAE https://t.co/PzFQSO7q4f — zerohedge (@zerohedge) May 14, 2026

The BBC said the ship was last documented to be about 40 miles off the coast of the United Arab Emirates and has spent the past month in that region.

Ships that store weapons for private security firms are based in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Gulf of Oman to allow firms to easily access weapons.

The seizure of Hui Chuan came after an Indian-flagged vessel was sunk off the coast of Oman after being hit by either a drone or missile.

Looks like the vessel was anchored, someone boarded it and was then taken to Iranian waters. pic.twitter.com/KQWA9Qr5yV — Casual_Hex1036 (@Logicalone) May 14, 2026

The attack on the cargo ship Haji Ali occurred Wednesday, according to NBC News, which reported all 14 crew members were rescued.

India’s foreign ministry called the attack “unacceptable.”

Iran announced that it had enacted a new rule allowing Chinese ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz beginning Wednesday.

As tensions rose in the Middle East, U.S. Central Command commander Adm. Brad Cooper said that the U.S. attacks on Iran were preceded by hundreds of attacks on U.S. troops from Iranian-backed groups, according to Fox News.

“Iranian-supported terror groups have attacked U.S. troops and diplomats more than 350 times” in the 30 months before the attacks, Cooper told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

“After more than two years of Iranian attempts to leverage October 7th of 2023 to tear the region apart, at the direction of the president, the United States Central Command initiated Operation Epic Fury,” Cooper said. US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper said no resources or equipment were flowing from Iran to its regional allied groups, telling a Senate committee that transfer routes had been cut off. “As we sit here today, there are no resources and equipment that are flowing from… pic.twitter.com/m3DdDR6LzX — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) May 14, 2026 “In less than 40 days, CENTCOM forces achieved our military objectives. Most notably, we degraded Iran’s ability to project power outside its borders and threaten the region and threaten our interests,” Cooper said.

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