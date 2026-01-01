Share
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 22: Protestors stand on an image of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei with a cross through it, outside the Iranian Embassy on June 22, 2025 in London, United Kingdom. Demonstrators are gathering outside Iran's embassy in London, after President Donald Trump announced that the United States had struck nuclear facilities in Iran overnight. Police had imposed restrictions on gatherings outside the embassy until Sunday afternoon, following violent clashes that broke out near the embassy on Friday night among what is believed to have been both pro and anti-Iranian regime groups of demonstrators. Eight Iranian nationals were arrested in connection with the incident. (Photo by Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images)

Iran Shuts Down as Massive Street Protests Turn Deadly

 By Jack Davis  January 1, 2026 at 7:46am
Unrest roiled Iranian cities on Thursday as clashes between protesters and security forces turned deadly.

Unconfirmed media reports indicated that Iranian authorities fired on protesters in the city of Lordegan. In Kuhdasht, one member of the security forces was killed and another 13 were wounded, according to Reuters.

Economic issues triggered the protests, which began in Tehran on Sunday and have since spread across the country, according to the BBC.

The protests were the largest in Iran since 2022.

On Wednesday, the government closed businesses, universities, and government offices, according to The New York Times.

The shutdown covered 21 of Iran’s 31 provinces, and came after rampant inflation led to the replacement of the leader of Iran’s central bank.

Water shortages and other issues have driven multiple segments of Iran’s society into the streets.

“Death to the dictator,” protesters shouted during one demonstration in Hamedan.

Some government officials sought to blame outsiders for instigating the protests.

“Zionist media outlets and figures” were “aiming to divert the people’s demands and turn the protests into chaos and riots,” one government statement said.

Iran’s prosecutor general, Mohammad Movahedi-Azad, said “peaceful livelihood protests” stem from “social and understandable realities.”

Hover, he threatened that if protests erode security, damage public property, or implement “externally designed scenarios,” protesters would face “a legal, proportionate and decisive response.”

One commentator said the protests reflect long-simmering anger.

“The recent protests were not the result of a sudden incident, but the accumulation of sustained pressure over time — something the authorities clearly anticipated,” Omid Memarian, a senior Iran analyst at Dawn, a Washington-based nonprofit, said.

“The government’s decision to impose widespread shutdowns is an attempt to lower social tensions,” he said.

“But with no real solutions to the worsening economic crisis, and no credible path out of it, such measures cannot contain public anger. The frustration runs far deeper than temporary restrictions can address,” he said.

