Iran Significantly Escalates Fighting Overnight 'In Response to a Series of US Military Attacks'

Iran launched a devastating attack on Kuwait Wednesday even as negotiations to end the war continue.

“At least one person has been killed and more than 60 have been wounded after Iran launched a barrage of missiles and drones at Kuwait and Bahrain overnight,” Fox News reported on X.

“The escalation comes as the Trump administration continues nuclear talks with Iran, while maintaining that sanctions relief will depend on Tehran agreeing to strict limits on its nuclear program,” the report added.

BREAKING: At least one person has been killed and more than 60 have been wounded after Iran launched a barrage of missiles and drones at Kuwait and Bahrain overnight. CENTCOM says an additional wave of drones attempting to attack U.S. forces in Kuwait were downed and that no… pic.twitter.com/kVzf2HKaBh — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 3, 2026

Fox News reported that air raid sirens sounded in Saudi Arabia, but it was unclear if Iran had attacked.

American forces were directly targeted, according to U.S. Central Command.

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“An additional wave of Iranian drones attempting to attack U.S. forces in Kuwait failed to impact intended targets tonight. U.S. Central Command air defenses successfully downed multiple drones and ensured no American personnel or assets were harmed,” CENTCOM posted on X.

🚫 CLAIM: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claims they struck U.S. 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain and a U.S. air base in the region with missiles and drones today. FALSE. ✅ TRUTH: All Iranian attacks on American forces failed. U.S. forces remain vigilant and ready to… pic.twitter.com/KuYzaENUqI — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) June 2, 2026

Flights at Kuwait International Airport were suspended for several hours due to the Iranian attacks, according to Reuters.

Kuwait’s military said it intercepted 13 ballistic missiles and 17 drones on Wednesday alone, noting that debris fell in residential areas.

Bahrain said three missiles and several drones were intercepted on an attack on the headquarters of the U.S. Fifth Fleet.

Behnam Ben Taleblu, senior director of the Iran Program at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said Iran’s goal is to punish Arab nations that support the U.S., according to Fox News.

“The US’s continued interception of Iran’s missile and drone attacks on partner nations in the GCC remains impressive, especially as Tehran continues to target countries housing large US military facilities in a bid to drive wedges in this critical partnership,” Taleblu said.

“But, so long as we take solace in costly missile defense, we will be behind the cost-curve in this latest expensive war and fail to deter future strikes. The regime cannot be permitted to close the round,” he said.

Kuwait said that in response to the attacks, it expelled two Iranian diplomats, according to CBS News.

A report from The Jerusalem Post noted that Iran has “raised concerns that Iran feels it can attack wherever it wants.”

Iran said the strikes were “conducted in response to a series of U.S. military attacks.”

It reported that U.S. forces attacked an Iranian oil tanker trying to run the Strait of Hormuz and a communications tower on Iran’s Qeshm Island.

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