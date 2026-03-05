Share
Opinion
A missile launched from Iran is pictured in the sky Sunday from the Bureij camp for Palestinian refugees in the central Gaza Strip .
A missile launched from Iran is pictured in the sky Sunday from the Bureij camp for Palestinian refugees in the central Gaza Strip . (Eyad Baba - AFP / Getty Images)

The Iran Strikes Have Flooded X with So Much AI Disinformation That I Went Crawling Back to Cable News

 By Johnathan Jones  March 5, 2026 at 3:30am
For years, I have ruthlessly mocked cable news.

The endless panels, the sensational breaking news banners, the agendas buried in the chyrons. I ditched it entirely after the 2016 election and decided I would get my information closer to the source.

Why listen to pundits when you can watch events unfold in real time on social media? That approach has worked pretty well for me for a long time.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




