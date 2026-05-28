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A McDonnell Douglas FA-18 Hornet of the Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 101 at an air demonstration on Sept. 24, 2022, in San Diego, California.
A McDonnell Douglas FA-18 Hornet of the Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 101 at an air demonstration on Sept. 24, 2022, in San Diego, California. (Wirestock / Getty Images)

Iran Targets US Military Base as Nations Trade Fresh Round of Attacks

 By Jack Davis  May 28, 2026 at 6:20am
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The sounds of war drowned out negotiations on Thursday as the United States and Iran traded military strikes.

The exchange ended Thursday with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps sending a ballistic missile at what it called “the U.S. air base identified as the source of the attack,” according to NBC News. It said the attack was in response to “blatant violation” of the ceasefire by the U.S.

Iran did not offer details, but Kuwait said its air defenses responded to “hostile missile and drone threats” and it was intercepting attacks.

Kuwait has an air base that has previously been targeted by Iran and its allies.

U.S. Central Command said on X that “Iran launched a ballistic missile toward Kuwait that was successfully intercepted by Kuwaiti forces.”

“This egregious ceasefire violation by the Iranian regime occurred hours after Iranian forces launched five one-way attack drones that posed a clear threat in and near the Strait of Hormuz. All drones were successfully intercepted by U.S. forces which also prevented a sixth drone launch from an Iranian ground control site in Bandar Abbas,” Central Command said.

The Wall Street Journal reported that drones were fired at U.S. and commercial ships. U.S. F/A-18, F-16 and F-35 jet fighters shot down the drones, then the F/A-18s destroyed a ground control unit, preventing further attacks.

Iran’s version of the incident was slightly different.

“Four vessels attempted to cross the Strait of Hormuz and enter the Persian Gulf without coordination with the security forces,” Iran posted on Telegram, according to The Times of Israel.

“They were warned, but after they ignored the warning, warning shots were fired at them, forcing them to return,” Iran said.

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The attacks came as President Donald Trump threw cold water on hopes for an imminent deal to end the fighting.


“So far they haven’t gotten there. We’re not satisfied with it, but we will be, we will be. Either that or we’ll have to just finish the job,” Trump said, according to Fox News.

“But their navy has gone, as I’ve said a thousand times, their navy is gone. Their air force is gone. Everything’s gone and they’re negotiating on fumes. But we’ll see what happens. Maybe we have to go back and finish it. Maybe we don’t,” he said.

“They thought they were going to outwait me, you know, ‘We’ll outwait him, he’s got the midterms.’ I don’t care about the midterms. Look what happened last night. That was the prelude to the midterms,” Trump said, referring to Tuesday night victories by candidates he endorsed in Republican primary races.

“Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. I’m doing that for the world. I’m not doing it just for us,” Trump said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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