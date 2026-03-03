Share
President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport on March 1, 2026, in West Palm Beach, Florida.
President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport on March 1, 2026, in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Roberto Schmidt / Getty Images)

Iran Update: Trump Says Attack Is Moving Much Faster Than Expected With 1,200 Targets Hit and the Entire Iranian Navy Neutralized

 By Bryan Chai  March 2, 2026 at 6:07pm
Despite there still being quite a bit of dust left to settle, it appears Operation Epic Fury is fully living up to its name.

The joint military effort between the U.S. and Israel successfully neutralized the now-deceased Ayatollah Ali Khamenei over the weekend — and that earth-shattering salvo appears to be just the tip of the spear.

According to Fox News, President Donald Trump spoke on the aftermath and fallout of Operation Epic Fury, and it appears there’s still a lot of work to do.

While Iran has lashed out in retaliation against its neighboring countries, that doesn’t appear to be an even tradeoff.

Not only did Trump note that over 1,200 targets have been hit as part of this operation, but that all 11 ships in the Iranian navy had been taken out.

Additionally, Trump noted that Operation Epic Fury could last for another four to six weeks.

Operation Epic Fury fully commenced Saturday, when joint U.S.-Israeli forces struck a decisive blow to Iranian leadership.

“The attack was so successful it knocked out most of the candidates,” Trump told ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl, in reference to who could take the place of Khamenei.

BREAKING: US Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Hit by Multiple Iranian Drones

The president added, “It’s not going to be anybody that we were thinking of because they are all dead. Second or third place is dead.”

Trump’s disdain for Iran’s leadership was apparent on Saturday, when he took to Truth Social to announce Khamenei’s death.

“Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead,” he posted. “This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS.”

Tragically, there have been some losses on the U.S. side.

According to U.S. Central Command, at least three U.S. service members died in Operation Epic Fury, while another five were seriously injured.

The number of Americans killed rose to six as of Monday evening, per CBS News.

“The situation is fluid, so out of respect for the families, we will withhold additional information, including the identities of our fallen warriors, until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified,” Central Command posted.

It added that “several” other service members “sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Bryan Chai
