Iranian Cleric Issues Fatwa Against Trump

When medieval barbarians make threats of violence, prudence alone dictates that one should take them seriously.

Above all, that means removing their operatives from your country.

Sunday on the social media platform X, journalist Niyak Ghorbani, an anti-regime Iranian dissident living in the United Kingdom, posted an English translation of a fatwa against President Donald Trump and other Western leaders issued by Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi, which Ghorbani called a “global danger.”

“A top Iranian cleric has issued a fatwa openly calling for violent jihad against Western leaders, not just Iranian dissidents. This is a clear act of state-backed incitement to international terrorism,” Ghorbani wrote.

“The West must realise: the Islamic Republic is not only targeting its own people — it is preparing for global violence in the name of religion,” he added.

Shirazi issued the fatwa in response to questions “[f]rom a group of believers and Muslims.”

“In recent days, we have witnessed the President of the United States and the leaders of the Zionist regime repeatedly threatening the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution and some of the maraji’ (religious authorities) with assassination,” the message began.

Specifically, the “believers” wanted to know about the “duty of the Islamic community” in the face of such threats.

“It is necessary for all Muslims across the world to recognize these enemies and avenge them with strength and fury. If they are not punished severely, the reward for jihadi retaliation (against them) is with God,” Shirazi replied.

⭕️Very Important: This is not just a threat to Iranians — it’s a global danger. A top Iranian cleric has issued a fatwa openly calling for violent jihad against Western leaders, not just Iranian dissidents. This is a clear act of state-backed incitement to international… https://t.co/wWOyCV4E5h pic.twitter.com/vLUNKCOcTX — Niyak Ghorbani (نیاک) (@GhorbaniiNiyak) June 29, 2025

In other words, Shirazi called for vengeance against Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and other Western leaders.

On June 21, the president ordered airstrikes against Iran’s nuclear capabilities. In the course of the so-called “12 Day War” between Iran and Israel, Trump also publicly declared that he knew the location of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei but had chosen not to target him. Hence the threat of assassination to which the group of Muslim “believers” referred.

Trump has since announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. Indeed, the president appears eager to move on from the Iran crisis and focus on his domestic agenda.

Will the Iranians allow him to do that?

According to Newsweek, one expert likened Shirazi’s edict to the murder fatwa issued in 1989 against Salman Rushdie, author of “The Satanic Verses.”

Rushdie survived a 2022 stabbing attack in upstate New York, proving that radical Islamic terrorists have long memories.

In the interest of full disclosure, one must concede that Ghorbani and others who have highlighted the anti-Trump fatwa have an intense interest in Iranian regime change.

Earlier this month, Ghorbani praised Israel as “an ally of the Iranian people,” per The Jerusalem Post.

He added that peace depends on world leaders “openly supporting regime change in Iran and backing our exiled Crown Prince.”

Likewise, Nioh Berg, who cheekily describes herself as “[p]ossibly the most famous Iranian Jew on X” and — less cheekily — an “Advocate for Iranian Monarchy Restoration,” noted Sunday that a second ayatollah had also issued a fatwa against the president.

“Trump should not have enacted this ceasefire,” she wrote.

🔴 Another fatwa on Donald Trump: This time made by Ayatollah Noori Hamedani. This is the second ayatollah today commanding muslims to kill the US President. Trump should not have enacted this ceasefire. pic.twitter.com/hkPNzssZlK — 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) June 29, 2025

Whatever Trump ultimately decides to do with Iran, we should all agree that homeland security begins at the border.

Thus, the true “America First” response to a barbarian’s fatwa involves not necessarily bombs but mass deportations.

