Share
News
Head of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force Esmail Qaani attends the funeral ceremony for slain commander Abbas Nilforoushan in Tehran on Oct. 15, 2024.
Head of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force Esmail Qaani attends the funeral ceremony for slain commander Abbas Nilforoushan in Tehran on Oct. 15, 2024. (AFP / Getty Images)

Iranian Commander Reported as Killed in Israeli Strike Allegedly Seen Alive at Tehran Rally

 By Joe Saunders  June 26, 2025 at 3:31am
Share

Reports of his death may have been greatly exaggerated — again.

The commander of the military intelligence operations unit of Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, who was widely reported to have been killed in Israeli airstrikes, has apparently surfaced in videos from a rally on Tuesday, The Jerusalem Post reported Wednesday.

And for Brigadier Gen. Esmail Qaani, it isn’t even the first time he’s come back from the supposed dead.

The New York Times — which spelled his name as “Ghaani,” as some Western news outlets do — originally reported the general killed on June 13. It cited two “senior Iranian government officials” as its sources.

That report documented the first day of the Israeli air campaign against Tehran and its nuclear weapons program.

Qaani was the successor to Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani as head of the IRGC’s Quds Force. Soleimani was killed in a targeted drone strike by U.S. forces in Baghdad, Iraq, in 2020, during the first administration of President Donald Trump.

Qaani was reported to have been killed in an Israeli strike in Beirut, Lebanon, in October, The Times of Israel reported Wednesday.

Do you think this general has cheated death again?

And now he appears to be back on the streets, at a rally “celebrating” the largely futile Iranian strike on a U.S. military base in Qatar in retaliation for Trump’s military operation Saturday that bombed Iranian nuclear enrichment sites.

Just as reports of his death rocketed through Middle Eastern news media, the report of his latest sighting lit up social media, too:

Related:
'Better Get a Big Shovel': Fuming Pete Hegseth Drops a Bunker Buster on Mainstream Media's Iran Attack Narrative

Some commenters viewed the sighting in the context of rumors that Qaani is actually an agent for Israel. He was reportedly under suspicion by Tehran after Israel assassinated then-Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut in September.

Whether the figure in the video now making the rounds actually is Qaani — alive and well — has not yet been confirmed, but one thing is certain:

It’s the latest twist in the shadow world of one of the Middle East’s most shadowy characters.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




Iranian Commander Reported as Killed in Israeli Strike Allegedly Seen Alive at Tehran Rally
Insanity: ESPN Announcer Apologizes for Calling America 'Great' During WNBA Broadcast
Furious Trump Lets Curse Word Fly as He Unleashes on Israel and Iran: 'I'm Not Happy'
LA Dodgers Announce Next Step After Claiming to Keep ICE Out: Financial Assistance for Immigrants
Alert: FBI Monitoring Possible Domestic Sleeper Cells
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation