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A man offers Iranian flags as people walk by near the Tehran Grand Bazaar Thursday in Tehran, Iran.
A man offers Iranian flags as people walk by near the Tehran Grand Bazaar Thursday in Tehran, Iran. (Majid Saeedi / Getty Images)

Iranian Economy on the Brink: US Blockade Leaves Country with Weeks of Oil Production Left

 By Randy DeSoto  April 16, 2026 at 5:31pm
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The Iranian economy, which was already on shaky ground before the war with the United States and Israel began, may face collapse if the U.S. naval blockade of the country continues.

The U.S. Central Command posted on social media Thursday that it has turned 14 ships around since the U.S. Navy-enforced blockade began three days before.

“The U.S. blockade of Iranian ports will further strain the country’s budget. According to one estimate, by Miad Maleki, an analyst with the Foundation for Defense of Democracies research group, the blockade will cost Iran approximately $435 million a day, including $276 million in lost exports, mostly of crude oil and petrochemicals,” The Wall Street Journal reported.

“Iranian oil that can’t be exported will fill the country’s storage tanks in two to three weeks, which would force the country to shut-in its oil production, data provider Vortexa said. Shut-ins in turn can damage fields and reduce their future output, analysts said,” according to the Journal.

The Islamic Regime currently produces about 2 million barrels of oil a day, according to the New York Post.

Trump told reporters Thursday that the blockade may be working better to cripple the Iranian regime than the air campaign did.

“I think the blockade has been more powerful than the bombs. The bombs were powerful, and it weakened them… We have a real chance to make a deal very soon with Iran.”

The Wall Street Journal reported that the joint U.S.-Israeli air campaign has devastated the Iranian economy.

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“Israeli aircraft struck eight petrochemical plants in southwestern Iran, including one of the country’s largest, the Bandar Imam Petrochemical Complex. Iran’s two main steel plants, the Mobarakeh Steel Company in Isfahan and Khuzestan Steel near Ahvaz, also were damaged. Petrochemicals constitute nearly half of Iran’s non-oil exports, bringing in $18 billion in 2023. Steel generates up to $7 billion annually,” the outlet said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explained in a social media post last week regarding the petrochemical strikes,  “We are systematically dismantling the IRGC’s [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] money machine.”

“The attacks are not random,” Kevan Harris, an authority on Iranian economic development and society at the University of California, Los Angeles, told The Wall Street Journal. “They are targeting parts of the economy that are outward facing, that are bringing in foreign exchange which could be redistributed and directed at basic needs.”

Fox Business Network’s David Asman pointed out that Iran’s steel industry once employed five million people, and the petrochemical industry millions more, but now they’re out of commission.

Further, the Wall Street Journal pointed out, “The government’s own internet blackout—now at six weeks and counting—is contributing to the economic damage. Businesses rely on it to communicate with overseas customers and to complete orders, and [the] tech sector employs tens of thousands of Iranians.”

The U.S.-Israeli hope is that these economic pressures will combine to create the impetus among the Iranian population necessary for regime change.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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