Iranian General Identifies 35 'Vital' US Targets

An Iranian provincial commander has identified more than 30 targets within striking distance of the Islamic Republic, echoing hints at harsh revenge against Americans.

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps General Gholamali Abuhamzeh made the remarks at a ceremony in Tehran on Friday evening.

The military commander first hinted that a major oil transportation route falls within Iran’s range, making it a prime target for revenge over the killing of Qassem Soleimani, commander of the IRGC’s Quds Force.

“The Strait of Hormuz is a vital thoroughfare for the West, and a large number of American destroyers and warships cross the Strait of Hormuz, the Sea of Oman and the Persian Gulf,” Abuhamzeh said, according to the Iranian state-run Tasnim News Agency.

International trade isn’t the only thing the thuggish Iran is willing to strike at.

Seemingly even more central to their plans of vengeance are the numerous U.S. positions in the regions surrounding Iran.

“Thirty-five vital American positions in the region are within the reach of the Islamic Republic,” Abuhamzeh later continued, “and Tel Aviv — the U.S.’s heart and life — is also within our reach.”

The general indicated that these positions have been on Iran’s radar for some time.

Abuhamzeh is not alone in promising Americans will pay for the violent drone strike that put Soleimani in the grave.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, also warned the West of repercussions after the killing.

It appears as though Iran and its proxies are already working to make these threats a reality.

The red flag of war was raised in the country’s holy city of Qom on Saturday, the blood-colored standard seemingly calling for Soleimani to be avenged.

Shortly after the flag was raised, rocket artillery rained down in Baghdad.

At least two rockets landed in the area of the city’s Green Zone near the U.S. Embassy, with even more of the munitions impacting an air base farther north. It’s unclear at this point who is behind the rocket attacks, or if the city should brace itself for more violence.

Because of the rapidly evolving situation in Iraq, the U.S. State Department has issued an evacuation notice for American citizens in the country.

“Due to heightened tensions in Iraq and the region, we urge U.S. citizens to depart Iraq immediately,” the State Department tweeted Friday.

“Due to Iranian-backed militia attacks at the U.S. Embassy compound, all consular operations are suspended.”

#Iraq: Due to heightened tensions in Iraq and the region, we urge U.S. citizens to depart Iraq immediately. Due to Iranian-backed militia attacks at the U.S. Embassy compound, all consular operations are suspended. U.S. citizens should not approach the Embassy. pic.twitter.com/rdRce3Qr4a — Travel – State Dept (@TravelGov) January 3, 2020

Iran has yet to act on any of Abuhamzeh’s threats.

For now, it’s up to the Islamic Republic to decide whether to escalate things in the region.

Although it’s uncertain what their plans for the future are, they can surely count on an American response if they choose the path of violence.

