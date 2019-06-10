Iranian Official Issues Ominous Message While Standing Next to German Counterpart: US ‘Cannot Expect To Stay Safe’

A top Iranian official hurled threats America’s way on Monday, adding tough talk aimed at Israel for good measure.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif sounded off about the United States and Israel during a joint news conference in Tehran with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

Maas visited Iran as part of an effort by European nations that are part of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action designed to limit Iran’s nuclear program to reach some type of alternative agreement now that the U.S. has pulled out of the pact.

President Donald Trump has rejected the Iran deal negotiated under his predecessor, former President Barack Obama. Trump and his administration have labeled Iran a major source of terrorism.

Iran is spending its money to fund & conduct terrorism, resulting in serious economic problems that will only get worse. The President has given Iran the opportunity to pursue a better future, but first the regime must end its 40-year reign of terror. https://t.co/jdSesXyT1G — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) June 7, 2019

Zarif said the U.S. “cannot expect to stay safe” after launching what he called an “economic war” against Iran. The Trump administration has imposed ever-tougher sanctions against Iran.

“Mr. Trump himself has announced that the U.S. has launched an economic war against Iran. The only solution for reducing tensions in this region is stopping that economic war,” he said.

“Whoever starts a war with us will not be the one who finishes it,” Zarif said, according to USA Today.

If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2019

Maas had begun the news conference talking about efforts to put together some type of agreement with Iran.

“We won’t be able to do miracles, but we are trying as best as we can to do prevent its failure,” he said.

However, Maas then changed the tone of the event by focusing on Israel, Iran’s bitter enemy.

“Israel’s right to exist is part of Germany’s founding principle and is completely non-negotiable,” he said. “It is a result of our history and it’s irrevocable and doesn’t just change because I am currently in Tehran.”

Zarif appeared to be irked at the comment. He then criticized the U.S. and its regional allies, including Saudi Arabia.

“If one seeks to talk about instability in this region, those are the other parties who should be held responsible,” Zarif said, according to The Associated Press.

He then lashed out at Israel.

“You should ask a regime possessing nuclear weapons about how [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu stands next to the Dimona [reactor], a nuclear weapons site, and says Iran should be destroyed,” Zarif said, according to the Times of Israel.

Last August, Netanyahu, while speaking at Israel’s Dimona reactor, warned Iran that Israel could do vast damage to Iran if it chose to.

“Of course, no one can act against our people without receiving a decisive response,” Zarif said Monday, according to Iran’s Tasnim News Agency.

