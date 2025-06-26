Saturday’s bombing of Iran’s nuclear facilities could very well accelerate the Islamic republic’s ambitions to obtain a weapon.

The Guardian reported Wednesday that Iran’s parliament has voted to suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, the nuclear inspectorate for the United Nations.

Consequently, not only will it be more difficult to know the degree of damage done after the United States’ bombings, but also more difficult to determine the status of any highly enriched uranium the country possesses.

The outlet noted that one Iranian official, Esmail Baghaei, has admitted nuclear faculties were damaged during bombings.

Iran’s parliament voted unanimously against continuing to work with the IAEA. Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said it had “not fulfilled its duties and become a political tool.”

Retuers reported comments by Ghalibaf on what Iran’s next move would be.

He stated that on the IAEA’s politization that “for this reason, the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran will suspend its cooperation with the Agency until the security of the nuclear facilities is guaranteed, and move at a faster pace with the country’s peaceful nuclear program.”

Iran’s national security committee recommended suspending cooperation with the IAEA Tuesday, saying false claims by the organization about Iran’s noncompliance precipitated attacks.

The motion by the committee said that actions such as “installing surveillance cameras, inspections, and reporting to the agency will be halted unless the future security of Iran’s nuclear facilities is guaranteed.”

The IAEA passed a motion to censure Iran in May for the aforementioned noncompliance.

Iran’s parliament also heard calls for the director general of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, to be sued as members asserted he was using the IAEA to spy on behalf of Mossad, Israel’s intelligence agency.

Per Reuters, Grossi had been looking to send inspectors to Iran’s facilities until Israel attacked.

This can only exacerbate fears of Iran’s nuclear weapons program. Despite Ghalibaf’s claims, the conclusion is that Iran’s weapons program can now function and progress unimpeded without the IAEA trying to monitor it.

On Thursday, USA Today reported that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said further attacks on Iran would be costly, mentioning his country’s capability to strike U.S. military bases.

Will Iran’s government doom its people to an all-out invasion or obliteration brought on by its use of nuclear weapons? The use of a nuclear weapon could also bring that result.

The only answer to the situation is diplomacy and peace for every party involved.

President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran Monday, but if Iran were intent on peaceful relations, why is it pushing itself further away from the international community?

