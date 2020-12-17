Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is salivating at the prospect of a Joe Biden presidency because he thinks the feckless Democrat would be easier to manipulate than President Donald Trump.

In fact, Rouhani bragged that he has “no doubt” that Biden would rejoin the disastrous Iran nuclear deal forged by his old boss, former President Barack Obama.

President Trump pulled the United States out of the agreement in 2018 and imposed punishing sanctions that crippled Iran economically.

If Biden gets installed in the White House, Rouhani confidently predicted that the U.S. will do Iran’s bidding by rejoining the Iran nuclear deal and removing sanctions.

“I have no doubt that the heroic national resistance of Iran is going to compel the future U.S. government to bow … and the sanctions will be broken,” Rouhani boasted Thursday, as reported by The Washington Post.

TRENDING: Viewers Spot Bizarre Occurrence When Needle Plunges Into Nurse's Arm at Televised Vaccination Ceremony

Rouhani underscored that his top priority is to force a Biden administration to peel back sanctions and restore Iran financially.

Biden has said that he wants to resume a friendly relationship with the terrorist regime, so Iran’s optimism isn’t unfounded.

Rouhani’s remarks echoed similar statements made Wednesday by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who repeatedly trashed the U.S. as “the enemy.”

“If the sanctions can be lifted in a correct, wise, Iranian-Islamic, and dignified manner, this should be done,” Khamenei said in a televised address. “The lifting of sanctions is in the hands of the enemy, but nullifying them is in our hands.”

Is Iran correct in assuming that Joe Biden would be its stooge? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (615 Votes) 2% (10 Votes)

Khamenei also vowed to get revenge for Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. drone strike ordered by President Trump last January.

“Of course, revenge will be taken on those who ordered the murder and those who carried it out, and this revenge will certainly be taken at the right time,” Khamenei warned.

Biden wants to cozy up to Iran because he thinks appeasement is an effective approach toward terrorists, but Khamenei ratcheted up the anti-American rhetoric by reminding his countrymen that the United States is Iran’s sworn enemy.

“You saw what the U.S. did to you under Trump and what they did under Obama,” he said. “The hostilities are not particular to Trump’s America for this to end when he leaves office. Obama’s America was also malicious to you and the Iranian nation.”

Last month, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blasted Biden’s eagerness to placate Iran and reminded him that the sanctions Trump imposed have been “extraordinarily effective” in reducing the geopolitical threat posed by the terrorist regime.

RELATED: Twitter Won't Fact-Check Chinese Official's Fake Photo of Australian Solider Beheading Child

“Sanctions are part of the pressures creating a new Middle East, bringing together countries that suffer the consequences of Iran’s violence and seek a region more peaceful and stable than before,” Pompeo underscored in a statement.

“Reducing that pressure is a dangerous choice, bound to weaken new partnerships for peace in the region and strengthen only the Islamic Republic.”

Pompeo further warned that Iran “is increasing its stockpile of enriched uranium” and that is a direct threat to U.S. national security.

Accordingly, he said the United States must keep up its maximum-pressure campaign to deter Iranian terrorism, and that we should not be fooled by their repeated empty promises to reform.

“The world must never reward nuclear threats with a cash appeasement — and must never fall victim to regime propaganda intended to save it from powerful sanctions,” Pompeo said. “These sanctions are a critical tool of national security to preserve the safety of the region and to protect American lives.”

If Biden gets installed as president, his disastrous foreign policy would be an existential threat to the United States and to all its allies around the world.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.