Iranian President Says Negotiations Rendered 'Meaningless' by Israel's Lebanon Strikes

Israel’s operation “Eternal Darkness” could turn out the lights on President Donald Trump’s two-week ceasefire with Iran.

So said Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian early Thursday on the social media platform X.

“Israel’s renewed incursion into Lebanon is a blatant violation of the initial ceasefire agreement,” Pezeshkian wrote. “This is a dangerous sign of deception and lack of commitment to potential agreements. The continuation of these actions will render negotiations meaningless.”

Then, Pezeshkian pledged to keep fighting on behalf of Lebanon.

“Our fingers remain on the trigger,” he added. “Iran will never abandon its Lebanese sisters and brothers.”

تجاوز دوباره رژیم صهیونیستی به لبنان نقض آشکار توافق اولیه آتش‌بس است. این نشانه خطرناکی از فریب و عدم پایبندی به توافقات احتمالی است. تداوم این اقدامات، مذاکره را بی‌معنا خواهد کرد. دست‌های ما بر ماشه باقی است. ایران هرگز خواهران و برادران لبنانی را تنها نخواهد گذاشت. https://t.co/T3Wy3qBqcE — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) April 9, 2026

According to The Times of Israel, Pezeshkian also told French President Emmanuel Macron that Iran’s 10-point peace plan included a ceasefire in Lebanon.

Trump, however, has disputed that assertion.

“Yeah they were not included in the deal,” the president said of Lebanon in a phone interview with PBS White House correspondent Liz Landers.

Landers posted Trump’s comments to X.

A few minutes after the Pentagon briefing wrapped I spoke with President Trump briefly to ask about the latest with Iran: pic.twitter.com/tW0nYD1Vcs — Liz Landers (@ElizLanders) April 8, 2026

When asked why the deal did not include Lebanon, Trump replied, “Because of Hezbollah.”

“They were not included in the deal. That’ll get taken care of, too. It’s all right,” the president added.

Finally, Landers asked if Trump approved of Israel’s operation “Eternal Darkness.”

“It’s part of the deal — everyone knows that,” the president replied. “That’s a separate skirmish. OK? You gotta talk faster.”

Trump announced the two-week ceasefire on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Israel’s escalation of attacks in Lebanon on Wednesday brought fresh criticism from prominent opponents of Trump’s war against Iran.

“Netanyahu launches terror attack on Beirut, destroying Trump’s ceasefire,” conservative commentator Tucker Carlson wrote by way of introduction to his latest podcast episode. “We need to detach from Israel immediately.”

Netanyahu launches terror attack on Beirut, destroying Trump’s ceasefire. We need to detach from Israel immediately. pic.twitter.com/0pB1kUIaSb — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) April 9, 2026

Likewise, Amnesty International put out an “Urgent Call to Protect Civilians” in Lebanon.

“Even before today’s attack, which the Israeli military referred to as operation ‘Eternal Darkness’, more than 1,500 people had been killed and over a million people displaced from their homes across the country,” Amnesty International Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa Heba Morayef said.

“Civilians in Lebanon are already paying an unbearable price with children, health workers and journalists amongst those killed – the latest attacks will only escalate this devastating human toll.”

Morayef added that the Israeli military warned of the attacks due to Hezbollah terrorists repositioning themselves in Beirut’s suburbs.

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