Share
News
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, pictured in September addressing the United Nations in New York.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, pictured in September addressing the United Nations in New York, claims Israeli attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon are violating a ceasefire agreement. (Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

Iranian President Says Negotiations Rendered 'Meaningless' by Israel's Lebanon Strikes

 By Michael Schwarz  April 9, 2026 at 10:01am
Share

Israel’s operation “Eternal Darkness” could turn out the lights on President Donald Trump’s two-week ceasefire with Iran.

So said Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian early Thursday on the social media platform X.

“Israel’s renewed incursion into Lebanon is a blatant violation of the initial ceasefire agreement,” Pezeshkian wrote. “This is a dangerous sign of deception and lack of commitment to potential agreements. The continuation of these actions will render negotiations meaningless.”

Then, Pezeshkian pledged to keep fighting on behalf of Lebanon.

“Our fingers remain on the trigger,” he added. “Iran will never abandon its Lebanese sisters and brothers.”

According to The Times of Israel, Pezeshkian also told French President Emmanuel Macron that Iran’s 10-point peace plan included a ceasefire in Lebanon.

Trump, however, has disputed that assertion.

“Yeah they were not included in the deal,” the president said of Lebanon in a phone interview with PBS White House correspondent Liz Landers.

Landers posted Trump’s comments to X.

Related:
Breaking: US, Iran Exit Face-to-Face Negotiations with No Deal

When asked why the deal did not include Lebanon, Trump replied, “Because of Hezbollah.”

“They were not included in the deal. That’ll get taken care of, too. It’s all right,” the president added.

Finally, Landers asked if Trump approved of Israel’s operation “Eternal Darkness.”

“It’s part of the deal — everyone knows that,” the president replied. “That’s a separate skirmish. OK? You gotta talk faster.”

Trump announced the two-week ceasefire on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Israel’s escalation of attacks in Lebanon on Wednesday brought fresh criticism from prominent opponents of Trump’s war against Iran.

“Netanyahu launches terror attack on Beirut, destroying Trump’s ceasefire,” conservative commentator Tucker Carlson wrote by way of introduction to his latest podcast episode. “We need to detach from Israel immediately.”

Likewise, Amnesty International put out an “Urgent Call to Protect Civilians” in Lebanon.

“Even before today’s attack, which the Israeli military referred to as operation ‘Eternal Darkness’, more than 1,500 people had been killed and over a million people displaced from their homes across the country,” Amnesty International Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa Heba Morayef said.

“Civilians in Lebanon are already paying an unbearable price with children, health workers and journalists amongst those killed – the latest attacks will only escalate this devastating human toll.”

Morayef added that the Israeli military warned of the attacks due to Hezbollah terrorists repositioning themselves in Beirut’s suburbs.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




'A National Embarrassment': Kamala Harris Mocked for Incredibly Bizarre Trump Impression
Masters Golfer Facing Punishment After Series of Outbursts During Disastrous Round
Watch: One in a Billion Golf Shot as Pro's Tee Shot Lands in Fan's Bag, and Then He Even Goes on to Par the Hole
House Democrat Drops Chilling Threat About 'Lists of People' in Trump Admin His Party Plans to Go After
The GOP Rep. Behind New Amnesty Push Keeps Digging Herself a Deeper Hole
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation