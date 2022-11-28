Parler Share
Sports
News

Iranian Reporter Tries to Bait US World Cup Captain with Question About Racism in US - His 'Remarkable' Response Is Going Viral

 By Richard Moorhead  November 28, 2022 at 3:32pm
Parler Share

The captain of the U.S. men’s soccer team artfully handled a question from an Iranian state propaganda reporter on Monday.

Milad Javanmardy of Iran’s state-run PressTV grilled American midfielder Tyler Adams in a news conference in Qatar, which is hosting the World Cup.

The soccer teams of Iran and the United States are slated to square off at 2 p.m. ET Tuesday in a key Group B match.

Javanmardy first took offense at Adam’s pronunciation of the word “Iran,” pointing out he had said it as “Eyeran” instead of the correct “Eron.”

The Iranian state media reporter went on to grill him about what he described as racism in the United States, pointing to the claims of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Trending:
Man Charged with Felony Theft Identified as 'Gender Fluid' Biden Official

“Are you OK to be representing a country that has so much discrimination against black people in its own borders?” Javanmardy questioned Adams, who is black.

Adams graciously apologized for mispronouncing “Iran” and went on to speak to the Iranian state media reporter’s claims about racism in America.

The captain of the U.S. men’s team pointed out that racism is far from a phenomenon unique to the United States, referring to his own experiences living abroad.

Will the U.S. beat Iran?

“There’s discrimination everywhere you go,” he said. “You know, one thing that I’ve learned, especially from living abroad in the past years and having to fit in in different cultures and kind of assimilate into different cultures, is that in the U.S. we’re continuing to make progress every single day.

“Growing up for me, I grew up in a white family, and with obviously an African-American heritage and background as well.

“So I had a little bit of different cultures, and I was very easily able to assimilate in different cultures. So, not everyone has that ease and the ability to do that, and obviously, it takes longer to understand, and through education, I think it’s super important.

“Like you just educated me now on the pronunciation of your country. So, yeah, it’s a process. I think as long as you see progress, that’s the most important thing.”

Related:
US Soccer Federation Displays Iranian Flag, But the Islamic Republic Won't Like What Was Missing

One soccer reporter called Adams’ response to the question “remarkable,” praising his poise.

A soccer analyst called it an “all time classy answer.”

Adams and U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter were asked a series of politically charged questions in the news conference, with soccer seemingly secondary to Iran’s gripes with American policy in the Middle East.

With the U.S. and Iran facing off Tuesday, the longstanding geopolitical tensions between the two countries cast a shadow over the match.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




These 5 High-Profile Republicans May Stand in the Way of McCarthy's Ascension
Iranian Reporter Tries to Bait US World Cup Captain with Question About Racism in US - His 'Remarkable' Response Is Going Viral
Alexander Vindman Takes Swipe at Elon Musk, Then People Notice What He Did Right After
Watch: Bodycam Catches NYPD Officer's Daring Subway Track Rescue Moments Before Train Barrels Through
Pilot Dies Suddenly After Suffering Medical Emergency Shortly After Takeoff from Chicago Airport
See more...

Conversation