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Barron Trump, 20, the youngest son of President Donald Trump, is reportedly the target of an Iranian assassination plot.
Barron Trump, 20, the youngest son of President Donald Trump, is reportedly the target of an Iranian assassination plot. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds - AFP / Getty Images)

Iranian State Media Airs Bizarre Video Threatening Barron Trump's Life, Offers $10 Million Bounty

 By Nick Givas  August 24, 2026 at 11:19am
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A state-run media outlet in Iran recently released a video targeting President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron, claiming that a $10 million bounty has been put on his head.

The clip is titled “Where and how should we kill Barron Trump?” and was published by a Tehran-based outlet with supposed ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to a Monday article by Euronews.

In addition, the video claimed Barron is being “fully monitored” and depicted virtual images of the dorms at New York University’s Constance Milstein & Family Global Academic Center.

It was also posted to the social media site X Sunday by “Israel War Room.” The clip opened with a disturbing image accompanied by the message “Where to Kill Barron Trump?” spelled out in red letters that appeared to be dripping blood.

The nearly three-minute-long narration suggested various methods for penetrating Barron’s security net, specifically citing escort vehicles and the positioning of his Secret Service detail.

Do you think this video will elicit a response from President Trump?

Moreover, the propaganda piece claimed that Barron has been privately communicating with people on platforms like Xbox when his security detail is not around. These claims, including whether the bounty is legitimate, could not be verified by Euronews or the New York Post.

The New York Post did, however, include a translation of the video’s conclusion, which proclaimed, “This is just the beginning! Barron Trump, wait for us!” The newspaper also reported that the narrator said “many would be willing” to kill the president’s son.

This isn’t the first video of its kind. Last month, an IRGC-linked media outlet, Tasnim News Agency, published a clip entitled “How to Kill Melania Trump,” targeting her for assassination by listing stores that she likes to shop at.

Iran has made several direct threats against President Trump’s life as well, dating back to 2020, when he ordered the killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

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One such plot forced Trump to switch planes and set up a decoy last month while he was visiting Turkey for a NATO summit.

Despite this, the president appears undeterred in his course of action, posting that “IRAN IS COMPLETELY COLLAPSING,” on Truth Social Monday.

Trump has repeatedly said that he’s left behind specific instructions “to just literally bomb” Iran “at levels that they’ve never seen before,” if any assassination plots come to fruition.

“I’ve left instructions, if they do it, they get obliterated. There won’t be anything left,” the president told reporters last month. “And they shouldn’t be able to do it. And Biden should have said that, but he never did; I don’t know why — lack of intelligence perhaps, but he never said it.”

“If that happens to a leader, or close to a leader, frankly, if you have other people involved also, you would call for total obliteration of a state that did it,” Trump declared. “That would include Iran.”

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Nick Givas
Nick Givas has been a reporter for The Daily Caller, Fox News, and served as Managing Editor of the Newsroom at Project Veritas. He's also hosted three different podcasts, served as a Congressional Communications Director, and had his work featured in The Federalist, Daily Signal, New York Post, and Real Clear Politics.




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