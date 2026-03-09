Iranian Women's Soccer Team Appears to Cry for Help with Subtle Hand Gesture

Members of the Iranian women’s soccer team appeared to call for help as their bus pulled away from an Australian stadium on Sunday night.

The team grabbed world headlines last week by refusing to sing the Iranian national anthem during its opening game in the Asian Cup tournament.

Mohammad Reza Shahbazi, a TV presenter who speaks for Iran’s government, chastised the players, according to the Daily Mail.

“Let me just say one thing: traitors during wartime must be dealt with more severely,” he said.

The Iranian National Women’s Soccer Team is in imminent danger as they refused to sing the national anthem of the IRIR. They can’t be sent to the brutal regime in Iran that will hang them or worse, Australia must save them. pic.twitter.com/qfkiswKlPG — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) March 8, 2026

The Daily Mail noted that crowds thronged around the team’s bus as it prepared to leave, and that at least one player made the SOS sign out the window. Some in the crowd shouted “save our girls” and “let them go” as the bus departed.

“The Iranian National Women’s Soccer Team is in imminent danger.” Hadi Karimi, a human rights advocate, said in a post on X.

He said he saw three players make the signal, according to CNN.

“We’re asking federal police, the government, Australian people, everyone. These girls are asking for help. They are showing their hand, (the) SOS sign. This is very, very important. Their life is in danger,” he remarked.

CNN reported that on Thursday and again on Sunday, the players were forced to sing the anthem.

Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran’s former shah, said the players face “dire consequences” in Iran.

“As a result of their brave act of civil disobedience in refusing to sing the current regime’s national anthem, they face dire consequences should they return to Iran,” Pahlavi said. “I call on the Australian government to ensure their safety and give them any and all needed support.”

“We all have very reasonable and serious concerns for their safety,” Craig Foster, a former captain of the Australian men’s soccer team, said, according to CBS News.

“When any team participates in a FIFA-regulated tournament, whether Asian Football Confederation or any other confederation, they must have the right to safety and external support to express any concerns they have around their safety now or in future.”

Alireza Mohebbi, a correspondent in Australia for the opposition Iran International news network, said the players were put under pressure after not singing the anthem.

“It’s completely obvious that the Islamic Republic’s regime, and the security team which is with the players in Australia, forced them to sing the anthem,” he asserted.

“In the first match with South Korea they didn’t do it, but now with all the pressure and media spreading the news around the world, it’s completely obvious the regime pushed them not just to sing the anthem but to do the military salute. There is no doubt.”

Foster noted that players have been “held hostage by the Iranian team management in their hotel and they’ve been denied the opportunity to speak to external community members, friends, family or any support networks, be that lawyers or anyone else.”

“Some may have concerns, others may not — but what we know is most of them have families back home, some of them have children back home, and even if offered the right to remain in Australia, if they feel unsafe, many of them may not accept that opportunity,” he said.

“What’s most important is that that offer is made.”

