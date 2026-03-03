Iranian Women's Soccer Team Performs Silent Protest Amid Bombings: 'This Is Courage'

The Iranian women’s national soccer team made a powerful political statement Monday night during the opening match of the Women’s Asian Cup by refusing to sing their country’s national anthem as it played over the loudspeakers.

Columnist Samantha Smith shared a video of the team on the social media website X, writing, “The Iranian women’s national football team refused to sing the anthem of the Islamic Regime. Tonight. At the opening match of the Asian Cup. In front of the entire world.

“So, to all liberal Western women: Watch and learn. THIS is what real feminism looks like,” she concluded.

Former college swimmer and women’s athlete advocate Riley Gaines shared Smith’s post, adding, “THIS is courage.”

Many of the players’ faces appeared solemn or stern, while others kept their heads down and stared at the ground.

The team’s manager, Marziyeh Jafari, was seen smiling during the anthem as she observed her players’ silence.

Iran won their match against South Korea by a score of 3-0.

Their silence comes amid bombings and wartime conditions in Iran following President Donald Trump’s announcement of “Operation Epic Fury.”

The joint mission between the United States and Israel has already killed several leading officials, along with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Trump had promised to unleash the full might of America’s military if Iran did not capitulate to certain terms, mainly related to nuclear capabilities, terrorism, and regional stability.

The fighting escalated Tuesday after Israel Defense Forces attacked a meeting of the Iranian Supreme Council, where officials were meeting to select a new supreme leader to succeed Khamenei.

A senior Israeli official told Fox News, “the Israelis just struck the Supreme Council gathering where the Iranians were meeting to choose another supreme leader,” according to the network’s chief foreign correspondent, Trey Yingst.

“This is a significant development, and again, speaks to the Israeli intelligence about this war,” Yingst added, while reporting from Tel Aviv. “They just targeted the meeting in Tehran, where what’s left of the leadership was gathering to choose a new supreme leader.”

